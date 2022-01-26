The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is planning to meet Friday to review wolf hunting and trapping seasons in southwest Montana.
The commission will discuss potential next steps as Region 3 nears its wolf harvest threshold for the season, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and it will be streamed live on the department’s website.
Commissioners may act on some potential next steps at the meeting. Members of the public will get an opportunity to comment on any action, the department wrote.
Hunters and trappers had taken 75 wolves in Montana’s Region 3 by Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s online wolf dashboard. If seven more wolves are killed in the region, the commission must convene and revisit regulations. Seasons may be adjusted at that point.
The department announced last week that statewide wolf harvest numbers are on par with past seasons. By last Thursday, 166 wolves had been killed in Montana. Approximately 230 wolves were taken in the state at that point in 2020, according to a graph measuring wolf hunting and trapping in the state.
By Wednesday afternoon, 181 wolves had been killed statewide. Montana’s general hunting and trapping seasons close on March 15.
“I know we’ve had many people watching Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping season this year,” said Montana FWP Director Hank Worsech in a release last Thursday. “However, harvest numbers in the state are very similar to years past. We’ll continue to monitor these numbers closely as the hunting and trapping season continues.”
Last spring, state legislators introduced bills that eased wolf hunting and trapping regulations and forced FWP to attempt to reduce wolf populations. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed those bills into law.
In accordance with the new legislation, the commission later incorporated new rules into the state’s wolf regulations for this season. People can now snare wolves, hunt them at night on private land and take up to 20 wolves apiece — 10 by hunting and 10 by trapping.
The commission also lifted harvest quotas in two wolf management units that border Yellowstone National Park to its north. In previous years, hunters and trappers couldn’t take more than two wolves in WMUs 313 and 316 per season.
The loss of quotas in the two small units has taken a toll on wolf populations in the national park, according to a letter Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly sent to Gianforte in mid-December.
Sholly sent the letter to see if the governor would reinstate wolf harvest quotas in WMUs 313 and 316. In early January, Gianforte wrote back that he would direct the request to the commission.
The latest numbers from the park show that 22 wolves from Yellowstone packs have been killed in outside states so far this winter. The Phantom Lake pack is now considered eliminated, the Associated Press reported.
Fourteen Yellowstone wolves have been killed in WMU 313 this season, and another three in WMU 316, according to the park. Four of the park’s wolves have been killed in Wyoming and Idaho.
Montana’s data showed that by Wednesday, 20 wolves total had been taken in the two small units north of Yellowstone— 17 in WMU 313 and three in WMU 316.
Trap Free Montana Public Lands and Wolves of the Rockies filed a lawsuit against Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission in December over wolf hunting regulations, the Helena Independent Record reported on Tuesday.
The lawsuit was filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court, and it centers around decisions by the department and commission to allow aerial hunting of wolves and hunting of wolves at night on private land.
A coalition of about 100 businesses in the Gardiner area— the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition— is also urging the commission to reinstate wolf hunting and trapping quotas in WMUs 313 and 316, the Billings Gazette reported on Monday.
At the same time, more environmental organizations are joining in on a national push to re-list Northern Rockies gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act. While the federal government is conducting a status review of the species, many groups are calling for an emergency re-listing in light of state legislation.