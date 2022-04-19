Montana officials restricted the use of motorized watercraft along the Boulder River south of Big Timber during a meeting on Tuesday.
Members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to adopt a new rule that closes the entirety of the Boulder River to watercraft powered by motors of more than 10 horsepower.
Between April 1 and Sept. 30, boats powered by motors of 10 horsepower or less are still allowed on about 30 miles of the river — from the Natural Bridge to the Boulder’s confluence with the Yellowstone River.
The decision comes two years after a group of landowners along the Boulder River proposed an outright ban on motor boats. They wrote in a petition that the river is narrow and winding, and jet boats could hit livestock, equipment or people.
The commission declined to reject or approve the petition and instead directed Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to create a citizens advisory committee.
The five-member committee weighed different options for restrictions along the river, then came up with the final recommendations.
Officials received seven public comments on the committee’s proposal. All were in opposition to the proposal. Most who commented thought the motorized use restrictions didn’t go far enough. One person thought there should be no restrictions.
Montana Trout Unlimited wrote that the proposal didn’t go far enough “to preserve the fragile riparian ecosystems and wildlife within this system,” and allowing motor boats on any stretch of the river “could promote the spread of aquatic invasive species.”
Kristopher George wrote in a comment that restricting use of public lands and waters in response to pressure from private landowners sets a dangerous precedent. If “there was science showing that the resources are negatively affected,” it may be a different story, he wrote.
A different group of local landowners submitted a petition to ban use of motorized watercraft along the Shields River around the same time that the Boulder River petition was submitted.
In December of 2020, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the proposed rule. They prohibited the use of motorized vessels on the Shields River from its headwaters in the Crazy Mountains to its confluence with the Yellowstone River east of Livingston.
Commissioner Pat Byorth said at Tuesday’s meeting that the topic of motorized watercraft restrictions is difficult, and there are no easy answers along rivers like the Boulder, “especially as we face years like what appears to be coming in terms of record drought.”
“Allocating the resources — really it’s going to be a challenge more and more every year, but I did appreciate participating in the process, and I appreciated all the citizens who showed up and made their wishes known,” Byorth said.
Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director of Montana Trout Unlimited, said that coming up with motorized use restrictions along the Boulder River has been a long process, and he’s happy that it will conclude today.
“While I appreciate the effort to strike a balance, I think Commissioner Byorth is right — there was no easy answer,” Elliott said. “At the end of the day, our organization just had to come down on the side of habitat protection.”
Marcus Strange, state policy and government relations director for the Montana Wildlife Federation, said his organization shares the sentiments of Montana Trout Unlimited.
“Obviously our watersheds are incredibly cherished in the state, and we appreciate all the work that went into this,” Strange said.