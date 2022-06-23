Montana officials sent a package of rules regulating recreation along the Madison River out for public review this Wednesday, kicking off a process that will delay the date when limits on commercial use of the river go into effect.
Citing concerns over a shortened timeline for reviewing the proposed regulations, members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4 to 3 against advancing a package of regulations through the state’s formal administrative rule-making process.
The same four commissioners — Patrick Tabor, Lesley Robinson, Brian Cebull and William Lane — then voted to send the Madison River recommendations out for public scoping, launching a lengthier, more open-ended review process.
On Wednesday, the commission also voted to extend the enforcement date for commercial use caps along the river. When the caps go into effect, outfitters will be required to limit the number of trips they lead along the Madison at 2019 or 2020 levels.
As part of a Madison River Recreation Plan approved in 2020, commissioners initially set the date of enforcement at Jan. 1, 2022. The following summer, they extended that date to Jan. 1, 2023.
At the meeting on Wednesday, the commission decided that it would adopt the commercial use caps whenever a comprehensive river plan and rule package is in place, or there is a mechanism for allocating trips to outfitters.
Members of the Madison River Work Group have spent the past year developing and refining the commercial and non-commercial use recommendations for the commission to review. They submitted their final proposal earlier this week.
Commissioner Tabor said the work of the committee is outstanding, and the question at hand is not whether or not to advance its proposal.
“The question that I would ask is, ‘What is the right process to apply at this time?’” he said.
Administrative rule-making would take the recommendations out of the domain of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and into the domain of the secretary of state, which would limit the commission’s ability to pull a robust amount of information from the public, especially with the 28-day timeline, Tabor said.
Putting the proposal through public scoping isn’t about delaying it or preventing it from happening, according to Tabor. It’s about analyzing it thoroughly, because it could be the template for how the state comes to manage every river in Montana, he said.
“I’m not in a hurry to do something this monumental. … What I can tell you is I think something’s going to happen,” Tabor said. “The real question is, ‘When should it happen, and how comprehensive should it be?’”
Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana and a Madison River Work Group member, said the Madison has been scoped “more than any other thing, I think, in Montana.” He urged the commission to proceed to rule-making.
Brian McGeehan, another work group member, said there is a copious amount of information that can be pulled from public scoping sessions in the past, and the community is well aware of all the issues related to recreation along the Madison River.
“Twenty-eight days is more than enough time to collect specific comments related to these recommendations… I see no advantage to another round of scoping when we may be able to progress things now,” he said.
Commissioner Pat Byorth, who supported proceeding with administrative rule-making, said time and again, officials have sought out more information instead of acting, and it’s time for this commission to take leadership.
Survival is poor among older and larger classes of fish in the Madison River, and a dam malfunction below Hebgen Lake exposed redds to the elements this winter. Following that, extremely high flows caused floods in portions of the state this spring, he said.
“This idea that everything is fine with the fishery — I don’t think it’s quite accurate,” Byorth said. “I think it’s time that this commission take initiative and take leadership.”