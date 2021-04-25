More Information

The hearing is scheduled for May 13 at 6 p.m. and will be conducted by Zoom. Information on participating in the hearing can be found on the Fish and Wildlife Commission Page on fwp.mt.gov.

Written comments can be submitted to Madison River Comments, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59620-0701; or emailed to madisonrivercom@mt.gov. Written comment must be received no later than May 14.