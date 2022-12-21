The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has delayed making a decision that could increase hunting opportunity for bull elk north of Yellowstone National Park until February.
In a meeting Tuesday, the commission discussed an amendment to 2023 hunting season adjustments that would have changed rules in Hunting District 313 near Gardiner.
Introduced by Commissioner Patrick Tabor, the amendment sought to repeal hunting permits for bull elk in Hunting District 313 north of Yellowstone, and return the area to a five-week general hunting season.
In 2016, new regulations put the district under a general license for bull elk for the first three weeks of the hunting season. For the final two weeks, only 50 hunters who draw a permit via lottery can hunt bull elk in the district.
The change was made because of population numbers in Yellowstone’s northern elk herd, which migrates out of the park. The district’s elk population has recovered enough to not be impacted by returning to a five-week season, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Big Game Bureau Chief Brian Wakeling said during the meeting. Right now, its 6,000 animals are above the district’s elk population target of 4,000, according to FWP.
Tabor also argued the increased hunter opportunity would bring more money to an area that suffered extensive damage from June’s flooding and lost tourism dollars.
But the move drew opposition from the Gallatin Wildlife Association, Montana Wildlife Federation, and the Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers chapter, among others. They questioned the population stability and urged the commission to table the matter so that more public comment could be considered.
Ultimately, Tabor withdrew his own amendment in the meeting, saying it made sense to table the discussions until the commission meets again to discuss the state’s new elk management plan in February.
After the withdrawal, Commissioner Brian Cebull offered a new compromise — bumping the number of special permits in that two weeks from 50 to 100 — but that also failed to gain support, with public commentators describing it as a “weird, rushed compromise” that needed more time to be thought out.
The failed amendments were additions to the commission’s original motion to finalize adjustments to 2023 hunting quotas and quota ranges for antelope, elk and mule deer and clarified hunting district boundaries, which passed Tuesday.
A switch of database systems caused inadvertent errors to this year’s hunting regulations that need to be addressed, Wakeling said. The errors were identified through public comments about the 2022 season setting process.
“Corrections for the fall 2023 season seem prudent to ensure the intent of the department and commission is accurately presented and public confusion is limited,” read an FWP cover sheet about the proposed changes. “This year some hunting opportunities were denied due to no published quota or quota ranges.”
The motion set quotas for hunting districts that lacked them this year — three antelope, two elk, and one mule deer district, all in southwest Montana.