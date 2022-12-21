Flood Press Conference
A young elk walks on a hill in Gardiner on June 17.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has delayed making a decision that could increase hunting opportunity for bull elk north of Yellowstone National Park until February.

In a meeting Tuesday, the commission discussed an amendment to 2023 hunting season adjustments that would have changed rules in Hunting District 313 near Gardiner.

Introduced by Commissioner Patrick Tabor, the amendment sought to repeal hunting permits for bull elk in Hunting District 313 north of Yellowstone, and return the area to a five-week general hunting season.


