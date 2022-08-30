Let the news come to you

Montana officials last Thursday approved a proposal to alter rules addressing drought-related angling restrictions and closures, which are designed to reduce stress on fish when stream flows are low and water temperatures are high.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved the amendments to administrative rules. The changes are aimed at providing the department with the flexibility to adopt and lift restrictions more efficiently, in a way that provides the public with more clarity.

In the past, officials have closed rivers and streams to fishing or adopted evening fishing restrictions when daily maximum water temperatures reach or exceed 73 degrees for three consecutive days.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

