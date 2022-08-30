Montana officials last Thursday approved a proposal to alter rules addressing drought-related angling restrictions and closures, which are designed to reduce stress on fish when stream flows are low and water temperatures are high.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved the amendments to administrative rules. The changes are aimed at providing the department with the flexibility to adopt and lift restrictions more efficiently, in a way that provides the public with more clarity.
In the past, officials have closed rivers and streams to fishing or adopted evening fishing restrictions when daily maximum water temperatures reach or exceed 73 degrees for three consecutive days.
However, the department wrote that research is indicating that the criteria doesn’t go far enough to protect native cutthroat trout populations, which are declining as cold water fisheries warm amid a changing climate.
To better reduce angling stress on the fish under drought conditions, officials have adopted a 66 degree water temperature threshold for cutthroat trout fisheries specifically. The affected water bodies will be listed in an upcoming Statewide Fisheries Management Plan.
Also on Thursday, the commission approved an amendment that provides fisheries managers with more flexibility in enacting and lifting angling restrictions in order to reduce public confusion.
The change is intended to help the department avoid “on again, off again scenarios” where short-term weather events drive water temperatures above reopening criteria temporarily. If they determine that the criteria will only last for a short period of time, officials can now delay when they allow fishing to resume.
Finally, officials removed the Sept. 15 date when fishing restrictions are automatically lifted entirely. Years of data have indicated that restrictions usually get lifted before the end of August anyway, said FWP Fish Management Bureau Chief Eric Roberts.
Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director of Montana Trout Unlimited, said the 66 degree criteria for cutthroat trout is a good move by the department that is well-grounded in science.
“We’re looking forward to being engaged in the fisheries plan process to determine where that criteria would be relevant,” he said.
Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said his organization does support the change in temperature criteria for cutthroat trout fisheries, and it strongly supports excluding the sunset date for lifting fishing restrictions.
However, the group is concerned about how the department plans to identify the affected streams and reaches, considering the limited number of water temperature gauges throughout the state.
“As we further divide these water bodies into cutthroat or bull trout streams, the availability for the public to plan or see what’s coming temperature-wise on these reaches is challenging,” he said. “I guess we’ll take that up when we talk about the Statewide Fisheries Management Plan.”
