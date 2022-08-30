Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is acquiring multiple tracts of land in the state, including about 3.5 acres along Beaverhead River and more than 5,600 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday unanimously greenlit the department’s plans to acquire the Cornell Park Fishing Access Site — a 3.5-acre property along the Beaverhead River just west of Dillon.
The Beaverhead Trails Coalition, a Dillon-based nonprofit corporation, owns the land and offered to donate it to Montana FWP. The coalition purchased the property in 2021, the department wrote.
FWP Lands Program Manager Bill Schenk said the site is already open to public use, and it’s maintained by volunteers from the Kiwanis Club and other local groups.
After closing the deal, the department plans to add a picnic area, latrine and gravel boat ramp. They also want to improve a parking area and do stream restoration work, he said.
The land was donated to FWP, but due diligence and title work is still estimated to cost the department approximately $6,000. Development of the site is expected to cost about $65,000, according to Schenk.
Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director for Montana Trout Unlimited, praised the Cornell Park FAS acquisition during Thursday’s meeting. He said it will provide Dillion residents with a tremendous fishing opportunity right in town.
Also on Thursday, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved the department’s plans to purchase 5,677 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains from the Shodair Children’s Hospital.
The property, which lies north of Ryegate, provides big game and other wildlife with important habitat, and the acquisition will improve the public’s ability to access adjacent federal land, according to FWP.
The Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area is valued at $8.22 million, and the costs of closing the deal and conducting due diligence will amount to $22,000. Site maintenance and improvements will cost another $714,000, the department wrote.
Federal Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act funds are expected to cover about 75% of the $8.22 million acquisition, and officials plan to pay off the other 25% using Habitat Montana money.
The state’s new wildlife management area won’t open to the public until after May 15, 2023. Existing grazing leases will remain active, though they will be adjusted to improve grassland health, officials wrote.
“Elk, whitetail deer, mule deer, antelope, black bear all winter and summer on this acreage,” Schenk said.
“It also provides excellent and much-needed access to the Big Snowies — both BLM and Forest Service — where access is very limited.”
Mike Mueller, senior lands program manager at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, said the new property is a story about Montana.
Upon his death in 2019, rancher Forrest Allen donated the land to the Shodair Children’s Hospital. Shodair wanted to sell the property to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and FWP “to benefit Montana and Montanans for generations to come,” Mueller said.
The large tract of land includes diverse habitat where prairie meets the forest, and the elk population is over objective there, in large part because of a lack of public access, according to Mueller.
“This is a public access project beyond your wildest dreams,” he said. “It’s located next to 95,000 acres of public land. However, I do want to stress, the land is still private right now. There is no public access… until this project is completed.”
Commissioner Brian Cebull said the Big Snowy Mountains property is a treasure for the public and for public access. While it won’t be an easy place to hunt, people will be able to access nearby Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service land fairly easily, he said.
