State officials are seeking public input on a proposal to reroute and revegetate some trails in Madison Buffalo Jump State Park near Three Forks.
The work is planned to remove some steep grades, restore native vegetation and clearly define the trail system. Two trails could be rerouted and some heavily-eroded social trails leading to the same areas could be eliminated, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Off-trail travel would be discouraged within the new trail system to limit impacts on the park’s sensitive cultural sites.
An environmental assessment on the proposal was completed in February. Interested members of the public can comment on it until 5 p.m. on April 8.
The environmental assessment includes four different alternatives. Plans include rerouting a section of trail north of the main cliff of the Buffalo Jump, which would direct visitors away from a steep fall line.
A second reroute would be north and east of the rim trail and would direct trail users away from another steep grade.
If the proposal is approved, several trails and trail segments could be revegetated, according to the assessment, including a trail segment north of Trail 2, the Jump Base Trail and Rim Trail connectors.
These routes are unnecessary because visitors can take the main scenic trail along the top edge of the rim, FWP wrote.
Madison Buffalo Jump State Park includes one of the best-preserved examples of a buffalo jump — a traditional site used by Indigenous people to hunt bison, according to FWP.
The department estimated that as many as 14 American Indian tribes used the historic site south of Logan. The park spans approximately 640 acres.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.