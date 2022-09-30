Let the news come to you

As average temperatures warm and more people move to southwest Montana in the coming decades, ecosystems will change, and pressures on wildlife will mount, predicts Sierra Harris, climate change coordinator for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

One can get a sense of the scale and pace of habitat fragmentation while flying over the Gallatin and Madison ranges — the focus area for a coalition’s 2018 land management recommendations to the U.S. Forest Service.

Where jagged peaks drop into large expanses of forest, roads and trails criss-cross the landscape, and houses creep out from under the trees. West of the matrix, a waterfall cascades from Cedar Lake, where Hilary Eisen once caught large westslope cutthroat trout.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

