Paradise Valley ranchers who participated in a 2019 survey ranked the disease brucellosis as the most concerning wildlife issue they face, and a think tank, several conservation and sporting groups and a financial tech firm have partnered up to propose a solution.
Earlier this month, the coalition announced plans to set aside a “Paradise Valley Brucellosis Compensation Fund” for ranchers whose cattle contract the bacterial disease from wildlife. It’s part of an effort to build tolerance for the elk that migrate across the valley’s working lands.
The Property and Environment Research Center, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Spruance Foundation and Credova — a Bozeman-based outdoor recreation financial technology company — have all contributed to the compensation fund, which has between $100,000 and $150,000.
Scott Christensen, executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said in a news release that by sharing the costs that come with providing habitat, the approach can increase landowner support for living with wildlife and build trust within the community.
It can also “help ensure migration routes and winter range on private lands remain open and avoid subdivision development,” he said.
“We are proud to be a partner in supporting a creative new tool for conserving the iconic migratory wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.”
Back in 2019, PERC conducted a survey with ranchers in Paradise Valley to find out more about the challenges that come with raising livestock alongside wildlife in the area. Chief among the issues were the risks associated with brucellosis transmissions.
Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that exists in elk and bison in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem. It has nearly been eradicated in the United States, largely because of strict federal policies surrounding transmissions.
However, elk that travel in and out of Yellowstone National Park can and still do spread brucellosis to cattle when livestock come into contact with the afterbirth of infected animals. In Paradise Valley, that occurs once every three years, on average.
“We know bison transmit it to elk herds, and elk herds are the vector that take the disease to private cattle ranches in Paradise Valley,” said PERC CEO Brian Yablonski. If a transmission occurs in livestock, the owner assumes both economic and stigma costs.
The state of Montana treats every brucellosis transmission very seriously, so whenever cattle test positive for the disease, the herd has to be quarantined for a a long time, according to Yablonski.
Sometimes that process can last for more than a year, and it can cost ranchers upwards of $150,000 per year, he said. On top of the economic impacts, there’s a stigma that’s often associated with the disease. It can cause the value of a person’s cattle to decline.
“Brucellosis is a catastrophic event in the life of a ranch, and Paradise Valley is in the bullseye of development and fragmentation,” Yablonski said. That’s a problem because the area’s private, working lands provide the open space that supports one of the state’s most critical elk migration corridors.
At least four different herds of elk, including Yellowstone National Park’s largest “northern” herd, regularly migrate through the valley. GPS research by ecologist Arthur Middleton showed that some of the herds spend up to 80% of their time on private land, Yablonski said.
PERC expects that the fund size — capitalized at around $115,000 — will cover 50% to 75% of a rancher’s quarantine-related costs after a positive brucellosis test.
Yablonski said the partners didn’t want to set up a program with too many bureaucratic hurdles, but they also wanted to make sure ranchers were still compelled to take steps to prevent transmissions.
All cattle ranchers in Paradise Valley are eligible for the funding upon any brucellosis transmission, as long as they adhere to required vaccination and testing rules, fence off their haystacks and use “reasonable methods to prevent livestock from mingling with elk.”
“Anyone who lives in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem loves elk, but to ensure we continue having these really important migrations that happen in the region, we have to make sure we provide elk habitat,” he said. “If we’re hearing that it’s a cost, or it’s a factor that can lead to someone selling a ranch — this is a way for the conservation community to show their support for these ranchers.”
Yablonski said that if a brucellosis transmission doesn’t occur in Paradise Valley within the next three years, PERC and its partners hope to roll out the fund for another three years.
Paradise Valley is a “Petri dish of conservation innovation, and we’ll keep bringing ideas forward,” he said. “It’s important for us to collaborate and to cross-pollinate ideas with other organizations. That’s the future of how we’re going to save Greater Yellowstone ecosystem going forward — by learning from each other.”
