Paradise Valley ranchers who participated in a 2019 survey ranked the disease brucellosis as the most concerning wildlife issue they face, and a think tank, several conservation and sporting groups and a financial tech firm have partnered up to propose a solution.

Earlier this month, the coalition announced plans to set aside a “Paradise Valley Brucellosis Compensation Fund” for ranchers whose cattle contract the bacterial disease from wildlife. It’s part of an effort to build tolerance for the elk that migrate across the valley’s working lands.

The Property and Environment Research Center, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Spruance Foundation and Credova — a Bozeman-based outdoor recreation financial technology company — have all contributed to the compensation fund, which has between $100,000 and $150,000.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

