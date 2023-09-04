Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LOWER GEYSER BASIN, YELLOWSTONE — Deep within backcountry lakes of Yellowstone National Park, scientists are unearthing a glimpse of the past.

Tediously-extracted mudcores from lakes in Yellowstone show the ecosystem’s history over millennia. Within the layers of mud, researchers search for pollen, charcoal, volcanic ash, and arsenic, among other clues. In total, the cores hold thousands of years of history, a record of how the area has changed overtime.

Seeing how Yellowstone responded to past climate change is key to understanding its future, said the project’s lead scientist, Cathy Whitlock.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.