LOWER GEYSER BASIN, YELLOWSTONE — Deep within backcountry lakes of Yellowstone National Park, scientists are unearthing a glimpse of the past.
Tediously-extracted mudcores from lakes in Yellowstone show the ecosystem’s history over millennia. Within the layers of mud, researchers search for pollen, charcoal, volcanic ash, and arsenic, among other clues. In total, the cores hold thousands of years of history, a record of how the area has changed overtime.
Seeing how Yellowstone responded to past climate change is key to understanding its future, said the project’s lead scientist, Cathy Whitlock.
Whitlock, a research professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at Montana State University, has dedicated most of her life to studying the park.
Lead author of the Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment, Whitlock said Yellowstone is one of the last remaining large, intact ecosystems to study natural processes away from human interference.
Scientists found that 789 years ago, Old Faithful stopped erupting during a period of sustained drought, from 1233 to 1362 CE. Researchers know this from collecting mineralized specimens of lodgepole pine from the geyser mound, indicating that trees grew near the geyser during its dry spell.
It was this scientific discovery that prompted interest in getting lake-sediment cores from the Lower Geyser Basin, Whitlock said.
“We wanted a longer history of hydrothermal activity and ecosystem development, especially during periods of past warming and drought. This information will help us better understand the sensitivity of this amazing place to current climate changes,” Whitlock said.
It was a relatively recent discovery that lake sediments can provide information on past hydrothermal activity and reconstruct historic geyser basin dynamics, Whitlock said. This project, funded by a $500,000 National Science Foundation grant, builds on years of fine-tuning that work.
According to the NSF summary, the project will “evaluate the relationship between climate change — occurring over multiple timescales — and past hydrothermal activity, specially investigating the hypothesis that hydrothermal systems are sensitive to periods of drought.”
Studying the park often takes scientists into the backcountry, off the beaten path of visitors.
For a two week window in August, Whitlock and her team extracted mudcores from five lakes in and around the Lower Geyser Basin in Yellowstone.
The small team of scientists consisted of Whitlock, MSU postdoc Chris Schiller, MSU graduate student Kailey Busch, and University of Washington students Saila Wing and Chiara Smythies.
It was the first time in Yellowstone for some of the crew. The team camped in the park for a week at a time, carrying equipment from the parking lot miles into the backcountry, and setting up and disassembling the boats and coring machines each morning.
The team shared two inflatable kayaks that they floated to the middle of the lake. Wooden planks suspended between the two boats supported the coring device, called a Livingstone, and piston for unearthing the mud.
Schiller compared how the equipment worked to a kid playing with a straw full of water. When the kid holds their finger over the top of the straw, the water is suctioned in and doesn’t fall out the bottom.
That’s essentially what the corer and piston do too, Schiller said. Once pushed into the lake, suction holds the mud inside the corer as it’s lifted out of the water. They’ll extract about a meter of mud at a time from the same spot, until the corer can’t be pushed down any further.
The youngest mud from the top is collected first, with a pole marking what depth they left off at each time. Each core — containing hundreds of years of information — is just several centimeters wide, and the hole in the lake’s mud quickly fills in after the work is done.
Balanced on the kayaks, students cranked an extruder to push the sediment out of the corer, leaving a solid column of mud for analysis. It was a difficult process to extrude the mud without breaking apart any sections of the fragile core.
After the mud was extruded, Schiller described its physical characteristics to Busch, who was scribbling the description into her notebook. They noted the color of the mud and if they could see any unique layers. For example, a layer of white ash from a previous core indicated a significant volcanic eruption in that time frame.
This specific core could be the most important one extracted so far, Whitlock said. It looked like it could be a transition core out of the last Ice Age, which can be confirmed through future lab work.
Schiller said that part of the core looked browner, indicating a warmer time period with more organic matter. The browner the mud, the more likely there was life in that period. Comparatively, the rest of the core was grayer, and looked more hydrothermal than organic, Schiller said.
The core was then rowed to shore and wrapped in layers of plastic wrap and aluminum foil, the end product similar to a meter-long Chipotle burrito. The cores, stored safely in a plastic box, will spend the rest of the week camping with the scientists. Then, they’ll be transported into cold storage back at MSU.
This lake, only a few inches deep of water, yielded some 7.5 meters of mud when the team was finished.
Whitlock, who extracted her first mudcore in 1986, said today’s coring process is similar to how it was back then, if not a bit more practiced.
A number of things can go wrong in a mudcoring session, and human safety is always the priority, Whitlock said. Equipment can fall into the lake or malfunction, the boats can leak, and curious wildlife can pose a challenge. She’s seen grizzly bears watching her from shore and sandhill cranes primed to attack.
But this core extraction went smoothly, Whitlock said. Later, Schiller and Busch will accompany the cores to a lab in Minneapolis, which has the equipment they need for chemical analysis. The cores will also be analyzed for their pollen and charcoal contents back at MSU.
Schiller, who has worked with Whitlock on coring projects for many years, said it would likely take about two years to analyze findings. The ongoing project expands on his previous work coring Goose Lake, as researchers continue to better understand the geological history of the Yellowstone geyser basins.
To Schiller, the biggest challenge of the work is accurately radio carbon dating the mudcores. The Yellowstone Caldera seems to have some really old source of carbon underground, which tricks the dating process into thinking the cores are older than they actually are, he said.
There are other ways to date the cores without using carbon isotopes, but it’s a process that’s been difficult to troubleshoot.
Busch, a new graduate student at MSU, just started her work for the project this summer. Studying how an intact ecosystem like Yellowstone was impacted by past climate change is essential to understanding the impacts of warming temperatures today, Busch said.
She hopes the research will help answer questions like how fast ecosystems can respond to climate shifts, and how quickly do species respond and/or go extinct.
After returning from the park, Whitlock said her team was “ecstatic” to have retrieved about 60 feet of sediment from the five lakes.
One of the lakes has a record that likely begins at the end of the last Ice Age, about 15,000 years ago, Whitlock said.
That prospect is exciting because the researchers want to know when the region first became free of glacial ice and when the hydrothermal basin was established, Whitlock said.
According to the NSF project summary, “interactions and feedbacks between geology, glaciation, and climate have long shaped the biotic history of Yellowstone, but the relative influence of climatic and geologic processes through time remains unclear.”
“The findings will assess the sensitivity of Yellowstone’s geyser basins to changes in climate in the past, as well as the future.”
