The city of Bozeman is inviting members of the public to attend a virtual open house next Thursday for information about the Sourdough Fuels Reduction Project.
Work is scheduled to begin during the upcoming months on 330 acres of city-owned land along the Sourdough Creek Trail south of Bozeman. The area targeted for the work is surrounded by land managed by the Forest Service, which has its own project planned.
The open house is scheduled for March 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Public Works Director Mitch Reister will provide background and updated information about the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project at the meeting and Forest Service officials will be there to offer support, said Melody Mileur, a spokesperson for the city.
The Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project, led by the Forest Service, will involve approximately 4,700 acres of logging, thinning and burning in the Custer Gallatin National Forest near Bozeman and the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project. Prescribed burning is scheduled to begin in the spring if weather conditions permit it.
Mechanical logging in the Moser Ridge Area and on city land near the Bozeman Creek intake structure are planned this summer, according to the city and Forest Service’s website about the project. Non-mechanical logging in the Leverich Gulch area is also scheduled in the summer.
The Sourdough and BMW projects are a joint effort by the city of Bozeman and Forest Service to protect Bozeman’s drinking water supply, increase defensible space in the wildland urban interface and improve firefighter safety.
Officials worry that a large wildfire in the Gallatins could contaminate water and plug intakes in the Bozeman and Hyalite Creek drainages. The two drainages supply 80% of the city’s water.
The public should expect to see smoke from prescribed burning, logging trucks, helicopters and other machinery on city and Forest Service land as the projects commence.
The work could continue for two to 10 years. It could require temporary road or trail closures, according to officials.
Mileur said a survey will be launched to determine how much access will be needed while the Sourdough Fuels Reduction Project’s most impactful work occurs. Participants will get to choose from three options for accessing the Sourdough Trailhead area at that time.
“For one specific phase of the work, there’ll be a lot of impact where some of the trail will have to be closed some of the time,” Mileur explained.
Survey participants may answer how much they want to to access the area and at what times of the week they want that access. The timeframe it will take to complete the critical project phase could vary according to the amount of access granted, Mileur said.
The access survey is scheduled to launch at the informational meeting and remain open for 10 days, according to Mileur. Officials hope the open house and survey will help people to learn more about the project and get engaged, she said.
City officials plan to record the open house and post it on the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project website for people who can’t attend. On April 8, the city plans to host a shorter meeting to explain the results of the survey and detail the Sourdough Fuels Reduction Project’s next steps.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.