A new chronic wasting disease management hunt will open up in the lower Ruby Valley on Saturday after wildlife managers determined that the prevalence of the neurological disease in white-tailed deer is high in that small area.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release earlier this week that hunters with general deer licenses, 003-00 white-tailed deer B licenses and 399-00 white-tailed deer B licenses can participate in the management hunt, which runs through Feb. 15.
This season, wildlife managers have detected CWD in about 45% of hunter-harvested white-tailed deer in the small area where the hunt is taking place. They’ve detected it in about 80% of adult, white-tailed bucks in that reach.
“Without substantial population reduction, localized CWD prevalence is expected to increase in the coming years,” the department wrote in the release. “As always, landowner permission is required before hunting on private lands.”
CWD is a prion disease that impacts ungulates and spreads through direct contact between animals. It’s 100% fatal in deer, elk and moose, but there aren’t any recorded cases of it spreading to humans.
That said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage people not to eat meat from animals that have contracted the disease. Hunters aren’t obligated to test their game for CWD, but the state encourages them to submit samples for disease monitoring.
“Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks pays for the testing, making it free for hunters,” the department wrote in the release. “FWP has provided resources to help hunters collect and submit samples for testing on their own.”
Hunters can access these resources at fwp.mt.gov/cwd. If they are interested in receiving help for collecting a sample for disease testing, they can call a regional FWP office to schedule an appointment.
By organizing a CWD management hunt in the lower Ruby Valley, wildlife managers hope to reduce the density of white-tailed deer in the area, thereby reducing the number of animals that carry and spread the disease.
More broadly, FWP has been monitoring the southwest region of the state for CWD prevalence over the last two years. During that time, infections in wild herds have popped up in new areas across that corner of the state, including one in a district near Livingston.
At the time, they determined that the disease’s prevalence was highest in the district that stretched between Dillon, Twin Bridges and Alder. The boundaries around many hunting districts in the state have since shifted due to last year’s season-setting process.
Because the area of this season’s hunt is fairly small, it will limit the number of people who can participate, according to FWP. Hunters need to abide by regulations and follow the state’s carcass disposal protocol.
According to Montana law, hunters are required to leave all animal parts like brains, eyes, spleens, lymph glands and spinal cord material at a kill site if possible. If not, they must bag and dispose of the brain and spinal tissue in a Class II landfill.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.