A new chronic wasting disease management hunt will open up in the lower Ruby Valley on Saturday after wildlife managers determined that the prevalence of the neurological disease in white-tailed deer is high in that small area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release earlier this week that hunters with general deer licenses, 003-00 white-tailed deer B licenses and 399-00 white-tailed deer B licenses can participate in the management hunt, which runs through Feb. 15.

Licenses will be available for purchase throughout the hunt, which is confined to a relatively small area along the Beaverhead and Ruby rivers south of Twin Bridges. The zone lies almost entirely on private land, and it encompasses a portion of Hunting District 322.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

