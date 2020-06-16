Investigators believe a bear bit a woman who was camping in Beehive Basin northwest of Big Sky, Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Tuesday in a press release.
The victim and another person were camping on private land near the Beehive Basin trailhead when a large animal pushed or fell on their tent early Thursday morning, per the release. The campers kicked and yelled to scare the animal and it bit one on the leg from outside the tent.
The animal then left the campsite and the campers did not see the animal. The victim’s injuries are “relatively minor,” said FWP.
Officials believe a bear bit the woman based on her account and the bite wound.
No bear tracks were found near the trailhead to determine whether it was a grizzly or black bear, but the bite indicated it was an adult bear. The bear’s behavior showed it was likely investigative rather than predatory and the bite was defensive. The campers’ food was in their vehicle and they were wearing clean clothes, the victim reported.
FWP plans to monitor the area closely for potentially hazardous bear behavior.
This story will be updated
