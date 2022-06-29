Montana officials are looking to reinstate wolf quotas in the area just north of Yellowstone National Park, but a coalition of businesses are pushing for greater limits, citing a new economic study and the impacts of recent flooding.
Members of the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition, consisting of more than 150 local businesses based in gateway towns around Yellowstone, are asking Montana wildlife officials to restore a two wolf quota to the area directly north of the park.
They are citing a 2022 economic study by RRC Associates and the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research. It suggests that wolf-related tourism contributes at least $82 million annually to towns in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem.
The coalition of businesses sponsored the Greater Yellowstone Wildlife-Related Activity Valuation Study in an effort “to promote informed, civil discussions regarding the importance of wildlife to the local economy of Park County.”
It suggests that in Park County, tourism adds $236 million to the economy annually, and more visitors come to view wildlife than to fish, float, take photos or hunt.
“We’re asking the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to not add insult to injury,” said Cara McGary, owner of In Our Nature Guiding Services, in a news release from the coalition. “Our community has been devastated by fire, a pandemic and recently, a flood.
“Continuing to kill Yellowstone National Park’s wolves will have devastating impacts on our entire community. Wolves are the reason I have a business. They’re the reason I’m able to have employees, pay my mortgage and make this community my home.”
Last week, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released its proposed 2022-2023 wolf hunting and trapping regulations for public comment, which will be accepted until 5 p.m. on July 21. The Fish and Wildlife Commission aims to vote on the regulations during its August meeting.
Among the changes, the department is proposing to combine the two small wolf hunting and trapping districts directly north of Yellowstone — WMUs 313 and 316 — into one district. It also wants to institute a new quota of 10 wolves per season in that district.
All other wolf management units in the state would be eliminated, and regional thresholds on the take of wolves wouldn’t change, meaning the commission would have opportunities to review the season’s progression and immediately institute limits if necessary.
The proposed changes are arriving a year after state wildlife officials faced criticism from wildlife advocates and businesses in gateway towns around Yellowstone over its decision to remove quotas around Yellowstone.
In the spring of 2021, bills mandating that FWP reduce the state’s wolf population and expand methods of take became law. Supporters cited concerns that wolves were reducing elk populations in certain parts of the state.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission eased wolf hunting and trapping regulations in accordance with the mandates, but went a step further by removing the wolf quotas that were in place in the two small districts directly north of Yellowstone.
In winter months, a significant number wolves that mostly reside in Yellowstone follow their prey to lower elevations just north of the park. Historically, strict limits on hunting and trapping in that area prevented hunters and trappers from targeting them extensively.
Only two wolves could be hunted or trapped in WMUs 313 and 316 per season before the fall of 2021. After the quotas were removed, 21 wolves were legally killed in the units, reducing Yellowstone’s total wolf population by more than 20%.
That alarmed Gardiner residents whose businesses depend on revenue from tourists who go wolf-watching in the winter months. Some reported that their clients weren’t seeing the animals as regularly.
Once the season wound down, the Helena Independent Record reported that total wolf harvests during the 2021-2022 season were lower than they had been in the past four seasons.
FWP officials wrote in a justification of the latest wolf proposal that a “single year of harvest is not sufficient to create any long-lasting biological harm to Montana’s wolf population,” but “vocal public sentiment has favored some limitation on future harvest within this southern portion of Region 3.”
They wrote that the level of wolves killed in WMUs 313 and 316 was “already consistent with reducing the statewide population,” and further distributing those takes proportionally across the state would be more effective.
Members of the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition wrote that they appreciate the re-establishment of a quota system based on a recommendation by FWP biologists.
It is up to commissioners to “account for social factors, like the over $400 million tourism economy in Park County that relies upon visitors coming to view wildlife, including wolves,” they wrote.
Ashea Mills, owner of Walking Shadow Ecology Tours, said the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition isn’t asking for a complete shutdown of wolf hunting. It’s asking for a “reasonable compromise near the park, where wolves are much more valuable alive than dead.”
“The wolves we’re talking about spend 90% to 95% of their time in Yellowstone Park. What’s happening now is not a compromise. It’s been a serious death knell for a lot of our businesses,” she said.