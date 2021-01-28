Montana officials are seeking public comment on a proposal to award the city of Bozeman $270,000 to log city land south of town.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is considering the $270,000 award as it works toward its forest management initiatives.
If approved, the $270,000 in pass-through federal funds would go toward thinning approximately 330 acres of city-owned forest along the Sourdough Creek Trail. The area targeted for work is surrounded by the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The DNRC Forestry Division opened a comment period on the proposal on Jan. 21. That comment period runs through Feb. 4.
The project would line up with the agency’s goals of carrying out the initiatives of Forests in Focus 2.0 and the Montana Forest Action Plan, DNRC wrote. Both documents call for more collaborative forest management to help improve forest health and decrease wildfire risks statewide. They were written under the purview of former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and were adopted by DNRC in 2018 and 2020, respectively.
The city of Bozeman applied for the $270,000 grant for the Sourdough Fuels Reduction Project in 2017, according to city officials. The state funding would come from the U.S. Forest Service State and Private Forestry — a federal source.
Melody Mileur, a spokesperson for the city of Bozeman, said the Sourdough project complements the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project — a 4,700 acre fuels reduction project on Forest Service land between the Hyalite and Bozeman/Sourdough Creek drainages.
Both projects were approved to protect the city’s drinking water, homes in the wildland urban interface, and firefighters in the event of a large wildfire.
“The project will not limit the likelihood of wildfire, nor will it stop a wildfire from burning after it starts,” Mileur wrote. “It will, however, provide a greater chance for firefighters to safely contain a fire, and will modify fire behavior, helping to reduce the consequence of the fire itself.”
The Sourdough Creek drainage supplies 40% of the city’s annual water supply. Another 40% comes from the Hyalite Creek drainage. Both water sources are routed to the Sourdough Water Treatment Plant, which operates within the boundaries of the Sourdough project.
The Bozeman City Commission endorsed the Sourdough project in 2010 and planned to carry out the treatments in conjunction with the watershed project. However, the watershed project got caught up in litigation in 2011, city officials wrote.
Because of the lawsuit, the two projects were delayed for nearly a decade. A judge lifted the injunction on the watershed project last April. That move also freed up the Sourdough project, according to the city.
Work on the Forest Service’s project is set to begin this spring. Work on the city’s portion is scheduled for early summer.
City officials wrote that it has maintained “frequent and collaborative contact” with the Forest Service while the respective projects have been planned.
“The city’s ability to implement the fuels reduction project is not precluded or otherwise impaired should the proposed award of grant money not occur,” officials wrote.
Steve Kelly, a board member for the Alliance for the Wild Rockies — the group that initially sued over the watershed project — said federal funds shouldn’t be granted to the city prior to an environmental assessment. Once that grant money is allocated, there’s no incentive to give it back, he said.
“It doesn’t have a good odor to me,” he said. “We’re skipping the ‘hard look’ principle of (the National Environmental Policy Act).”
The city wrote that an environmental assessment “is connected and limited to” the awarding of grant money to the city, and DNRC will complete an assessment after the comment period closes.
The fuels reduction work itself is not subject to environmental review, officials wrote.
Kelly said Bozeman residents will be shocked once work on the projects begins, and the public has not been given enough time to comment on the funding proposal.
“They want to log. Everything else is pretext,” he said. “They don’t want the public involved in public affairs. It slows them down.”
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.