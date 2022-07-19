Fire danger is rated as “high” across Yellowstone National Park, and smoke from new wildfires in Montana and Idaho has been wafting into the Gallatin Valley intermittently.
As of Wednesday morning, no wildfires were actively burning in Yellowstone National Park, nor were any fire restrictions in place or planned, according to a news release.
Still, officials are urging park visitors to always check that their campfires are cold to the touch, making sure to “soak, stir, feel and repeat” before abandoning them.
Yellowstone’s visitors should also remember that campfires are only permitted in established fire rings at campgrounds and at some backcountry campsites. They should check the park’s Current Fire Activity page to stay informed.
Outside of Yellowstone National Park, new wildfires sparked in Montana and Idaho over the weekend, and winds have at times pushed the smoke into the Gallatin Valley.
On Monday afternoon, smoke from the Moose fire in eastern Idaho drifted toward Bozeman, causing air quality to shift from “good” to “moderate” levels. In West Yellowstone and Dillon, air quality was rated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Monday and Tuesday.
Since then, air quality has improved in Bozeman, though it was rated as “moderate” in West Yellowstone and Dillon on Wednesday. In Butte, air quality reached “unhealthy” levels for a brief period around midnight.
The Moose fire sparked about 20 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest on Sunday, and it has since burned through more than 16,500 acres of grass, brush and timber. Authorities still haven’t determined the cause of the start.
Bo Wilkins, Air Quality Bureau chief for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, said the Moose fire is the main source of smoke impacts in Bozeman and elsewhere in southwest Montana.
Over the last few days, winds have mostly carried smoke from the wildfire southeast of Bozeman, but if winds shift to the north, residents could begin to see more impacts, Wilkins said.
“By this afternoon, I would expect that Bozeman will see some smoke impacts from that fire, but then it is supposed to shift a little more southerly, so it should dissipate by this evening,” he said. “The Gallatin Valley can probably expect to see some impacts off and on while that fire is going.”
Wilkins said the majority of the smoke in Bozeman is coming from the Moose fire, but wildfires in California are also contributing to the haze to some extent.
The Washburn fire has burned through about 4,800 acres of old-growth trees, young conifers and shrubs in the southern portion of Yosemite National Park, threatening groves of ancient sequoia trees. The fire is 58% contained.
People should stay up to date on wildfire activity by visiting InciWeb, the National Interagency Fire Center’s incident management system. They should also check on air quality by visiting Today’s Air on Montana DEQ’s webpage.
Wilkins pointed out that at this time of year, fires can pop up every single day, and conditions can change quickly. Health effects recommendations are included on the Today’s Air page.
On Sunday, the Hog Trough fire was discovered about 20 miles east of Hamilton, and it has since spread through about 260 acres of dead standing trees and downed timber. Officials determined that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.
Depending on how the Hog Trough fire grows, people in Butte and Bozeman could soon begin to see smoke impacts from the blaze and others like it, according to Wilkins.