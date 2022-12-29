Jake Mosher seems to have cracked some kind of code.
For the second time in three years, the Bozeman photographer came out on top in a photo contest held by the National Wildlife Federation, which saw more than 30,000 entries from more than 3,000 photographers.
This year, his photo from the Gallatin Range took home the top prize for landscapes and plants — the same category he won in 2020.
So, how did he do that?
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to where we live,” Mosher said. “I don’t ever need to go a terribly long distance to find pretty remarkable moments to photograph.”
In the case of this photo, titled “Paradise Lost,” he was headed up to a lake above Hyalite Reservoir to shoot insects on wildflowers for a magazine assignment. It was the middle of July 2021. Landscape photos are his specialty, but he hadn’t been doing much landscape photography for a while because the wildfire smoke was thick enough to keep people indoors.
Along the trail, as the sun was coming up over the mountains, he stopped and saw a scene to capture — a combination of jagged peaks, smoke and bright wildflowers. The contrast between the smoke and the bright colors of the wildflowers caught his eye.
He knew immediately it was a good image. And when he sat down to submit a photo for the contest, he thought it was interesting enough to have a good chance to win.
The judges agreed. The winners of the organization’s photo contests were announced last week. It was one of a couple of photos from the greater Yellowstone region to place in the contest — Gardiner photographer Kate Ochsman took second place in the baby animals category for a photo of a mother and baby bison in Yellowstone National Park, and another bison photo from the park took top honors in a different category.
For Mosher, it’s further validation that a risk he took five years ago is actually working out.
Mosher moved to Montana in 1995 after graduating from college in Vermont, thinking he’d become the next great western novelist. He wrote and sold a couple of novels, but eventually felt he needed the security and stable income provided by steady employment. That led him to the mining industry, where he worked for about 10 years.
But he found that the work didn’t let him spend enough time in the wild places that drew him west. He’d always dabbled in photography, and he felt he knew Montana’s wild places well enough that he could capture images people wanted to have on their walls.
So, in 2017, he left his job to become a full-time photographer.
That photo showed the Yellowstone River running past the Absaroka Mountains, with the Milky Way illuminating the night sky. After the contest, people started buying prints of the photo. Orders came in from all over the country.
“These are people who don’t know me from Adam and they’re buying my work,” Mosher said. “I think in the first three months after that I sold copies of that image to 40 of the states.”
Landscapes are his specialty. He takes plenty of other photos, but he loves the places landscape photography takes him. And he loves the feeling that comes with selling a print — someone somewhere has decided his image is worth hanging in their home.
With another award in hand, Mosher is looking forward to more trips into the wilderness. There are some mountain lakes he hasn’t seen yet, and he might be off to the Yukon next fall. The risk he took five years ago to dive headfirst into photography is paying off — he has time to go to the places that drew him to this part of the country in the first place.
“If I measure success in terms of happiness, it’s a bountiful career,” Mosher said. “And I’m also paying my bills doing it.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.