Jake Mosher seems to have cracked some kind of code.

For the second time in three years, the Bozeman photographer came out on top in a photo contest held by the National Wildlife Federation, which saw more than 30,000 entries from more than 3,000 photographers.

This year, his photo from the Gallatin Range took home the top prize for landscapes and plants — the same category he won in 2020.


Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

