The dinosaur-like calls of sandhill cranes and the drunken flight patterns of northern harriers help birders with Sacajawea Audubon Society identify species that inhabit the Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve.
It was easy to spot scores of red-winged blackbirds throughout the preserve on Friday morning, even without binoculars or an ear for calls. The birds weaved around cattails and perched on shrubs alongside a few yellow-headed blackbirds.
Loreene Reid, who helps run the Sacajawea Audubon Society’s Wetland Preservation Project, calls the yellow-headed blackbirds “yellow screaming zonkers” because of their obnoxious croaks. She hopes more of the birds will take to the preserve after restoration advances.
Loreene Reid with the Sacajawea Audubon Society explains the history behind the Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve on Friday, May 7. Developers donated the majority of the land to the nonprofit in 2018 to help preserve Bozeman's remaining wetlands.
By Helena Dore
Chronicle Staff Writer
A group of five birders walked around the preserve with members of the nonprofit on Friday. They could hear the chirps of soras, ducks, snipes and other waterfowl, though some birds remained hidden in the marshy grass. Many birds still thrive on the approximately 40 acre preserve between Interstate 90 and East Main Street because of the Sacajawea Audubon Society and developers.
Plans to convert over 32 acres of the critical wetland habitat into residential housing were dropped in 2018 when developers Ileana Indreland and Mike Delaney donated the land to the Sacajawea Audubon Society.
Once it’s restored, the nonprofit hopes to turn the land into an environmental study area where members can document human influences on urban wetlands and inspire people to protect wetlands.
Red-winged blackbirds hide in cattails around Indreland Audubon Wetland preserve on Friday, May 7. The Sacajawea Audubon Society plans to remove most of the cattails and plant native wetland grasses, according to Loreene Reid, a project leader.
The Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve will soon be the largest restored urban wetland in Montana, according to Reid.
Wetlands support a host of species, filter pollutants and stop flooding, and they are quickly disappearing in the Gallatin Valley as development expands. Reid said that if nothing is done to protect Bozeman’s wetlands now, the city will be hurting in 10 years.
The wetlands near East Main Street preserved by the Sacajawea Audubon Society are home to many nesting birds. Loreene Reid, a past president of the organization, said dogs and their feces threaten the health of birds in the area.
Right now, the Sacajawea Audubon Society is in the process of purchasing additional acreage on the opposite side of the railroad tracks to consolidate more wetlands, Reid said. In total, the preserve is set to span 40 acres.
“We all look at how much money conservation is costing us, but we don’t look at what development is costing us,” Reid said. “It has to go hand-in-hand with conservation.”
The Sacajawea Audubon Society is trying to raise around $6.6 million to acquire the additional land, restore and enhance the wetlands, design and construct a nature center, add visitor amenities and fund long-term stewardship and maintenance of the site, according to members.
Visitors to the Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve join members of the Sacajawea Audubon Society on a tour of the area on Friday, May 7. The birders spotted many avian species, including northern harriers, mallard ducks, red-winged blackbirds, yellow-headed blackbirds and snipes.
Trained volunteers nicknamed “Busy Beavers” are helping with much of the restoration work, Reid said.
Organizations partnering with Sacajawea Audubon Society include Ducks Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, Montana State University, the Gallatin Watershed Council, Montana Aquatic Resources Services, Confluence Consulting and the Kendeda Fund.
“This will be here forever. Imagine what a stress release this will be for people to look out and watch the birds here,” said Steve Eshbaugh, who helped lead Friday’s bird walk. “I can just see schoolchildren coming in stressed and then looking at the wetlands and having all that stress drain away.”
Mountain chickadees darted into shrubs beneath a vista of the Bridger Mountains at the Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve on Friday, May 7.
Helena Dore can be reached at
hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.