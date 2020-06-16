A Bozeman man illegally landed a helicopter on a sandbar in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in May have been sentenced to pay a $500 fine, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Samuel and Sara Schwerin landed a helicopter on the South Fork of the Flathead River on May 16. Two men on horseback found and reported the couple to the Forest Service, as first reported in the Hungry Horse News. On June 16, the Department of Justice announced that Samuel Schwerin received the notice for the violation.
Landing a helicopter in a wilderness area is considered a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of a $500 fine or six months in prison, or both.
In a statement to the Chronicle, Samuel said he wanted to apologize again to those who love Montana’s wilderness lands and those who advocate for them.
“I made an unintentional mistake. I would never knowingly disrespect the wilderness, but intent doesn’t matter here and I own that mistake,” Samuel said. “I am terribly sorry for the harm I caused. I’ve never done anything like this before and never will again.”
When news of the incident first broke, the Schwerins issued a joint statement through a private public relations firm apologizing for the mistake. In the statement, the couple said they believed they had stopped outside the boundary of the wilderness to fish and, once they realized that wasn’t the case, that they self-reported the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in the news release that anyone who violates wilderness regulations will be investigated and prosecuted.
“Wilderness areas were created to be free of motorized activity, including helicopters. Montanans cherish places like the Bob Marshall not only for their spectacular mountains, rivers, meadows and wildlife but also for the quiet and solitude they provide,” Alme said.
Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele said in the release that he heard from many people who were upset by the violation.
“We take concerns about the proper use of our national forests and wilderness areas very seriously,” Steele said.
After the violation became statewide news, an online petition began to circulate asking the couple to forfeit fishing licenses and for Samuel Schwerin to forfeit his pilot’s license. The petition has more than 13,330 signatures.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.