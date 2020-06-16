The Bozeman couple that illegally landed a helicopter on a sandbar in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in May have been sentenced to pay a $500 fine, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Samuel and Sara Schwerin landed a helicopter on the South Fork of the Flathead River on May 16. Two men on horseback found and reported the couple to the Forest Service, as first reported in the Hungry Horse News.
The couple issued a statement through a private PR firm after story became statewide news, saying that they did not know that they were landing a helicopter in a federally-protected wilderness area and apologizing for the mistake.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.