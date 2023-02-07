Snowpack percentages in Montana and the Gallatin Valley decreased last month after a bout of below normal precipitation, but the widespread snowstorm at January’s end helped the state’s water supply rebound.
Following several months of abundant precipitation, weather patterns in Montana changed in early January, said Eric Larson, water supply specialist for the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Gallatin County recorded a slight dip in precipitation levels in January, with the month’s precipitation measuring 98% of normal, according to the NRCS February water supply report.
That trend might have continued if not for the snow storm at the end of the month, Larson said.
“The storm which brought two to three feet of mountain snow in many locations during the last week of January really saved us. Without that storm, basin-wide snowpack percentages across much of Montana might have looked similar to last year at this time,” Larson said.
The storm brought snow across Montana from Jan. 24 to 27, helping the river basins near Bozeman recover from the dry month, Larson said.
Snowpack in the Gallatin River Basin was 109% of normal at the start of February, according to the report. That’s down from how the year started, with snowpack at 123% of normal.
Still, the area is better off than a year ago when snowpack in the river basin was just 87% of normal.
The Madison River Basin started February with snowpack 121% of normal. That’s down from levels in January that were 136% of normal but up from last February’s 94%.
Normal snowpack is based on 30-year averages from 1991 to 2020.
“The good news is above normal snowfall during November and December provided enough of a buffer that the snowpack is still in good condition in most locations,” Larson said.
The snowpack surplus in the Madison and Gallatin River basins will be a good cushion if precipitation falls below normal again this spring, Larson said.
It’s too soon to tell what these numbers will mean for agricultural water supply come summer, he said. It depends on if we add more to the existing snowpack, or if the snow we already have melts before April.
“With two to three months remaining in the typical snowpack accumulation season, some uncertainty remains in terms of what spring snowmelt will provide for water supply,” Larson wrote in an NRCS release.
He noted the outlook from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center does indicate that below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation is likely across Montana for the next few weeks.
“We’re on the right track,” Larson said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.