Snowpack percentages in Montana and the Gallatin Valley decreased last month after a bout of below normal precipitation, but the widespread snowstorm at January’s end helped the state’s water supply rebound.

Following several months of abundant precipitation, weather patterns in Montana changed in early January, said Eric Larson, water supply specialist for the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Gallatin County recorded a slight dip in precipitation levels in January, with the month’s precipitation measuring 98% of normal, according to the NRCS February water supply report.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

