The quarrel over a Lake Koocanusa water quality standard took an unusual turn Friday when the state Board of Environmental Review voted to send a letter to the federal government saying it erred in its earlier adoption of a standard aimed at reducing waterborne mining pollution.

The letter to a top official in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asserts that the BER made “a legal error” in its previous selenium water quality standard and that the standard is therefore “invalid for both state and federal purposes.”

BER voted 5-2 to send the letter to the EPA. Attorneys working for mining giant Teck Coal drafted the letter, which comes as Teck faces mounting pressure from U.S. officials and tribes on both sides of the border to reduce mining-related pollution entering aquatic ecosystems.


