People prepare to hit the water at Warm Springs Boat Launch along the Madison River Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Norris.

 Ryan Berry/Chronicle

The Bureau of Land Management plans to replace an aging boat ramp at a popular Madison River fishing access this spring.

The Warm Springs fishing access on U.S. Highway 84 east of Norris will close on April 12 as work begins on the boat ramp, BLM said in a press release.

The existing ramp will be demolished and then replaced with a single-slab, multi-lane boat ramp, according to BLM.


