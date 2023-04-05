The Bureau of Land Management plans to replace an aging boat ramp at a popular Madison River fishing access this spring.
The Warm Springs fishing access on U.S. Highway 84 east of Norris will close on April 12 as work begins on the boat ramp, BLM said in a press release.
The existing ramp will be demolished and then replaced with a single-slab, multi-lane boat ramp, according to BLM.
Crews will also make asphalt and chip repairs on the parking lot during the closure. The site is expected to reopen the first week of June.
The fishing access is one of the more popular launch points for boaters and anglers and also serves as the take-out for people floating the Bear Trap Canyon section of the river.
Work on the ramp is largely due to safety concerns, according to BLM. Safety concerns for the aging boat ramp included foot entrapment and the undercutting of the ramp which exposed sharp edges under the water, said Amanda James, Dillon field manager for BLM, in the press release.
“By the time our summer season kicks into high gear, we think the public will have a much better recreation experience at the site — one that will last for years to come,” she said.
While the site is closed, the next closest access point is California Corner, about a mile downstream from Warm Springs.
