Federal officials will close a heavily used road along the lower Madison River next week for maintenance.
The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that it would shutter South Bear Trap Road in Madison County for two weeks, beginning May 4.
While it's closed, workers will resurface portions of the road. It's being closed because it's narrow and doesn't have many pullouts.
The BLM has already closed several sites in Bear Trap Canyon because of the coronavirus pandemic. Campsites along both south and north Bear Trap roads have been fenced off.
