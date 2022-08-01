Let the news come to you

The Bureau of Land Management approved American Prairie Reserve’s application for grazing leases on 63,000 acres of BLM-administered land in Phillips County Thursday. The application process, which dates to 2018, drew intense public interest, in large part due to the animals included on the grazing leases: bison.

The application became a lightning rod for opinions about both bison and APR, which aims to conserve prairie species by acquiring large private parcels and connecting them with tracts of public land, thereby “creating the largest wildlife reserve of its kind in the lower 48 states.” That vision is largely funded by private investments. According to the most recent available financial statement on its website, the APR had $77 million in net assets in 2020.

BLM received 2,700 comments on its environmental analysis of APR’s proposal, which included renewal of two existing leases and the addition of four more. APR proposed changing the seasonal timing of grazing on some allotments and adding an electrified wire to some fences, along with other fence modifications. One allotment will be grazed by both APR bison and cattle owned by another lessee. The others will be bison-only leases.

