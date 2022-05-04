Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been detected in a flock of domestic poultry in Gallatin County, officials announced on Wednesday.
The positive case came up near Manhattan and Belgrade last week, according to a news release from Gallatin County. Avian influenza A (H5N1) is highly contagious, and it affects both wild and domestic birds.
The virus is very lethal in some avian species, but some bird species can be asymptomatic carriers. The Montana Department of Livestock is in the process of investigating the recent positive case in Gallatin County.
Tahnee Szymanski, assistant state veterinarian, said the two domestic birds in Gallatin County that tested positive for avian influenza were from a small mixed-species backyard flock.
The flock was the eighth in the state to be affected by bird flu during this wave of the virus, Szymanski said. The department is required to euthanize all the birds at the location in order to slow the spread of the disease.
Officials have established a surveillance zone of a little more than 6 miles in Manhattan and northwest Belgrade. The department of livestock plans to contact domestic poultry owners in that zone who have registered their outdoor birds with the town of Manhattan or city of Belgrade.
Anyone who owns birds should report poultry that appear sick or die, regardless of whether they’re in the surveillance zone. People should avoid contact with those birds.
Anyone who must handle sick or dead domestic birds should wear gloves, protective eyewear, wash their hands with soap and water afterward and, if possible, wear an N95 level respirator, according to the county.
Outdoor bird owners should monitor their flocks and report sudden illness or death to their local veterinarian or to the state livestock department.
Signs of the bird flu in poultry may include swollen eyes, discolored comb and legs, significant drop in egg production or water and feed consumption, or sudden death, livestock department officials said during a meeting in late April.
Reports of dead or sick wild birds should be directed to a local Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks warden or regional office, the Gallatin County FWP office or a state FWP wildlife veterinarian.
This wave of bird flu started in Labrador and Newfoundland in eastern Canada last December. It spread across the United States to all four bird migration flyways. Montana was the 25th state to report infections in birds this year.
Amid this wave of the bird flu, cases have continually popped around the state. In April, a Canada goose near Belgrade tested positive for the virus. Around the same time, a snow goose in Canyon Ferry tested positive.
The risk of people contracting avian influenza from birds is low, though people who are around infected birds are at a higher risk of infection and should take the appropriate precautions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC officials confirmed in late April that someone in Colorado who had direct exposure to poultry tested positive for avian influenza. The person was involved in culling birds that were presumptive positives for the disease.
“It is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry and poultry products,” Gallatin County officials wrote. “The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F kills bacteria and viruses, including H5N1.”
The CDC has guidelines for keeping backyard poultry healthy, and for people who may be at risk for exposure to the bird flu.
Anyone with questions about signs of illness in people who have been exposed to infected birds should contact the Gallatin City-County Health Department at 406-582-3100.