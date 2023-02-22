Montana lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon heard testimony in favor of and against a bill that would allocate 15% of the state’s special bison hunting licenses to private landowners near Yellowstone National Park.
House Bill 522, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, would direct Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to make 15% of special wild bison tags available to people who own or are contracting to purchase 20 or more acres in areas where the animals roam.
Emily Cooper, licensing bureau chief for Montana FWP, spoke as an informational witness at Tuesday’s hearing. The department issues a maximum of 85 wild bison tags to state hunters annually. If HB 522 passes, approximately 13 of those would be prioritized for area landowners.
The bill "does not include any additional tags, but it gives landowner preference to those folks who have to tolerate these animals on their property, rubbing against their houses,” Malone said.
Malone noted that 20 acres might seem like a low number, but the majority of bison that migrate out of the park congregate in areas where people own smaller lots. The animals cause a lot of damage on those properties, he said.
State and Tribal hunters attempt to harvest bison that migrate into two hunting districts just north and west of Yellowstone each winter, as the animals drop down toward lower elevations outside of the park to find food.
The strength of the migrations and the hunting opportunities they present fluctuate based on conditions. This year, their movements out of the park have been very strong.
At least 74 Yellowstone bison were shot by state hunters north and west of the park before the department's season ended on Feb. 15, and an estimated 598 were killed by hunters licensed through eight different Tribal nations.
The Feb. 17 winter operations report also showed that 88 bison had been trapped at the park's border and consigned to slaughter. Another 192 animals were entered into the Buffalo Conservation Transfer Program, which seeks to divert disease-free bison away from slaughter.
In addition, 316 bison were trapped by Feb. 17, and they are now being held by park authorities, either for consignment to slaughter or to be released in the spring, the report says.
Royal Teton Ranch outfitter Edwin Johnson, speaking in support of HB 522, said that the challenges related to the bison migration are getting out of hand, and the bill will “get the ball moving toward resolving this issue created by the park, inside the park.”
Lance Four Star, who read a letter opposed to HB 522 on behalf of members of Montana’s American Indian Caucus, said that "20 acres is a very small land base, and this reduction signals potential overage of hunting allowance."
Ben Lamb, representing the Montana Wildlife Federation, also testified against the bill. The group isn’t opposed to the concept of landowner preference, but the 20 acres identified in the bill is too small, he said.
“The reality is the bison license is the most sought-after license in the state of Montana,” with lower draw rates than bighorn sheep in the Missouri River breaks, he said.
”Our concern is really around the acreage on this. We feel like it’s really low," he said.
Katjana Stutzer, speaking on behalf of the Montana chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said the organization opposes HB 522 because members believe 20 acres is too small a swath of land to establish landowner preference.
“We don’t see that there’s anything really being offered to the public in return, in terms of access or additional opportunities,” she said. She added that the bill doesn’t guarantee there will be an increase in landowner tolerance for the species.
There's also potential that the low acreage requirement could “lead to subdividing and selling of 20 acre ranchettes," Stutzer said, and “licensing should not be transferable, nor should a corporation be eligible to designate it to its shareholders.”
Darrell Geist, habitat coordinator for Buffalo Field Campaign, encouraged the committee to oppose HB 522. He said the state doesn’t provide for a self-sustaining population of wild bison, and “the statutory framework manages for the elimination of wild buffalo as they migrate to Montana.”
According to a Buffalo Field Campaign news release, bison removals this winter have exceeded 1,400 animals, which amounts to a 24% reduction from a population that hovered around 6,000 animals earlier last year.
The plan revolves around efforts to contain the spread of the disease brucellosis, which can cause cattle to abort or produce weak offspring. Federal regulations around its spread are strict, and officials want to prevent any spillover into livestock.
Because a significant portion of the park's bison have been exposed to brucellosis, Montana does not tolerate the species beyond some specific zones in the state.
Bison reproduce quickly, so managers cull some animals from Yellowstone's overall population each winter. They want to keep their numbers steady inside the park.
Managers use three methods to remove animals, and those mechanisms are all contingent on bison leaving the park's borders to find forage in the winter.
Some bison get shot by hunters as they migrate into Montana, near Gardiner and West Yellowstone. Others are trapped and consigned to slaughter.
A portion of the bison that are trapped are quarantined in pens around the park's border for a long period of time and repeatedly tested for brucellosis exposure. They are later sent to the Fort Peck Reservation for further testing, then shipped to Tribal lands to augment their herds.
In part due to efforts to separate the species at the border of the park, there has never been a recorded case of a brucellosis transmission from bison to cattle in the wild.
Elk have transmitted the disease to cattle more than a dozen times.
