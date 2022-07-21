A bill that would reverse precedent set in a 2015 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision over critical Canada lynx habitat passed out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday morning.
Senate Bill 2561, introduced by Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines, aims to streamline timber work on federal lands by reversing precedent set in the court’s 2015 “Cottonwood decision.”
The bipartisan bill passed out of the committee along with Daines’ Root and Stem Act, which would allow public and private entities to collaborate with federal partners on forestry projects.
Reversing the Cottonwood decision has been one of Daines’ top forest restoration priorities, his office wrote in a news release. The senator told the committee that his bill will “put an end to a procedural loophole that’s being abused by fringe groups” to block important forest restoration work.
The roots of the Cottonwood decision date to 2000, when the Canada lynx was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
In the years following the listing, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designated over 1 million acres of critical habitat for the feline. However, none of that new habitat fell on national forest land.
That changed in 2009, when the Fish and Wildlife Service admitted that a high-ranking Interior Department official had improperly interfered in the habitat designation process.
After the revelation, the Fish and Wildlife Service designated 12 million acres of critical lynx habitat on national forest, virtually overnight, said John Meyer, attorney for the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center.
The Bozeman-based law firm wanted more assurance that the U.S. Forest Service wouldn’t adversely modify the new habitat, so in 2012, it sued the federal agency in an effort to compel it to re-consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service.
A federal district court, and later, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, sided with Cottonwood in the case. That cemented into law a set of “re-consultation” requirements for land management plans.
The aim of the requirement is to ensure that the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management adequately incorporate Endangered Species Act protections into their overarching land management strategies.
Federal agencies must re-consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service over a land use plan whenever a new species is listed as threatened, critical habitat is designated, or related “new information” becomes available.
Meyer said the requirement ensures that land management agencies comprehensively analyze impacts on endangered species, rather than analyzing them at a site-specific level.
If the consultation requirement is removed, Meyer believes that species will go extinct, and Canada lynx will veer closer to extinction. Species will face a “death by 1,000 cuts,” he said.
Daines told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources that the Cottonwood decision “set a new, never-ending procedural requirement for consultation on plans that has diverted agency resources and time.”
It continues to block forest restoration work that’s critical for “reducing wildfire, protecting wildlife, improving watersheds and supporting workers,” and since 2016, dozens of projects have been delayed in litigation, he said.
“We must manage our forests before they manage us. My forest management bill passing out of Committee is a big win for Montana and the West, and I will keep working until it becomes law,” Daines said in a news release.
The Montana delegation — consisting of Daines, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, and Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale — has long supported efforts to reverse precedent set by the Cottonwood decision.
Early on in 2021, Daines and Rosendale sent a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service urging the agencies to remove the re-consultation requirement for land management plans. Tester said he also supported a rule change.
