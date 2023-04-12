A bill that would make it more difficult for groups to challenge projects that impact the environment is inching closer to the governor’s desk, and lawmakers in the House Natural Resources Committee are scheduled to hear arguments for and against it on Friday.
Senate Bill 557, sponsored by Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, was prompted by a 2020 Montana Supreme Court decision that blocked the Canada-based company Lucky Minerals Inc. from mining for gold on Emigrant Peak in Paradise Valley.
If it passes, the bill will revise the Montana Environmental Policy Act in several ways, setting new limits on legal challenges against projects that impact the environment. It was introduced to the Legislature on March 27, and it cleared the Senate a week later with a 30-20 vote.
SB 557 would require parties that challenge agency decisions to pay for all costs associated with filing a lawsuit, which could be interpreted to include expenses like record distribution and printing, according to Michelle Uberuaga, executive director of the Park County Environmental Council.
The bill would mandate that plaintiffs seek injunctions for projects they challenge, meaning they would be on the hook for a multitude of related expenses, Uberuaga said. Entities that file suit would also have to disclose their funding sources.
In addition, plaintiffs in these cases would have to post bond for the revenue and employee wages related to the projects they challenge, and they would only get to seek injunctions upon proving their legal case is likely to succeed on the merits.
Supporters of SB 557 argued at the March hearing that the bill clarifies the Montana Environmental Policy Act’s role as an information-gathering, rather than substantive, legal process whereby state agencies identify project impacts that need to be addressed.
Peggy Trenk, speaking on behalf of the Treasure State Resources Association, said that past amendments to MEPA clarified that it was a procedural law, and “this is just another opportunity, in our view, to add to that conversation.”
Opponents at that hearing argued that MEPA ensures the public is included in government decision-making, but SB 557 will have a chilling effect on a person’s ability to challenge state agencies when they violate the law.
Anne Hedges, Montana Environmental Information Center director of policy and legislative affairs, said at the hearing that the bill requires organizations to seek injunctions on projects, even when they don’t want to. Most times, they simply want agencies to follow the law, she said.
SB 557 also requires an organization or individual to prove that an established law or regulation was violated, in order to secure an injunction on a project. “That’s the whole point of going to court in the first place,” Hedges said.
“You’re saying that up-front, before you have the record, before you have any information, before you’ve been able to investigate, you must prove your case. Well you can’t prove your case at the very beginning of your case,” she said.
Uberuaga said that when it comes to challenging government decisions on projects that impact the environment, SB 557 sets up huge financial barriers that could make the courts inaccessible to most Montanans, apart from individuals and corporations with lots of money.
“There was ground-up opposition to this mine from Republican and Democratic decision-makers, from Park County up to D.C.,” Uberuaga said. “We were successful in pulling all the levers we could at the administrative and legislative levels to stop the mine.”
SB 557 challenges the 2020 court ruling, and the speed at which it is advancing concerns Uberuaga. She doesn’t feel the average Montanan has been given enough time to understand or weigh in on what is happening.
“I am starting to see more people who are learning about it and are reaching out to the Legislature, so I’m hopeful this bill will die,” she said. “I don’t know at what point it will die, but I’m seeing a lot of opposition from across the aisle.”
