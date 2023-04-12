Emigrant Peak
Buy Now

This 2016 file photo shows Emigrant Peak towering over the Paradise Valley in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park.

 AP File Photo/Matthew Brown

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A bill that would make it more difficult for groups to challenge projects that impact the environment is inching closer to the governor’s desk, and lawmakers in the House Natural Resources Committee are scheduled to hear arguments for and against it on Friday.

Senate Bill 557, sponsored by Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, was prompted by a 2020 Montana Supreme Court decision that blocked the Canada-based company Lucky Minerals Inc. from mining for gold on Emigrant Peak in Paradise Valley.

If it passes, the bill will revise the Montana Environmental Policy Act in several ways, setting new limits on legal challenges against projects that impact the environment. It was introduced to the Legislature on March 27, and it cleared the Senate a week later with a 30-20 vote.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.