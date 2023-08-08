 Skip to main content
Big Sky's Wildlands music festival raises $500,000 for river conservation

BIG SKY — Outlaw Partners’ music festival last weekend raised over $500,000 for river conservation, with the money going to benefit the local Gallatin River Task Force and national nonprofit American Rivers.

The Wildlands Festival held events last Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings in Big Sky. In total, the festival drew close to 9,000 people for live music shows and a panel with river conservationists.

The Foo Fighters and Lord Huron headlined the event, and actor Tom Skerritt from “A River Runs Through it” came to speak on the panel and get footage for a movie he’s making about river conservation efforts around the country.


Panelists speak about river conservation at the Big Sky Wildlands Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. 
Lord Huron preforms at the Wildlands Festival in Big Sky on Saturday.
Lord Huron performs on a rainy evening at the Big Sky Wildlands Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. 

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

An error occurred