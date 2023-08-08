Big Sky's Wildlands music festival raises $500,000 for river conservation

BIG SKY — Outlaw Partners’ music festival last weekend raised over $500,000 for river conservation, with the money going to benefit the local Gallatin River Task Force and national nonprofit American Rivers.
The Wildlands Festival held events last Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings in Big Sky. In total, the festival drew close to 9,000 people for live music shows and a panel with river conservationists.
The Foo Fighters and Lord Huron headlined the event, and actor Tom Skerritt from “A River Runs Through it” came to speak on the panel and get footage for a movie he’s making about river conservation efforts around the country.
While the festival raised $513,473 and counting for the river groups, Outlaw Partners CEO and festival director Eric Ladd said the event is about more than the money.
It’s about raising awareness, networking and inspiring others to take action for an important cause, Ladd said.
For example, Wade Fellin, an angler on the Big Hole River who started the group Save Wild Trout earlier this summer, was able to get connected to Skerritt at the event. Now, Skerritt’s movie crew plans to come back to Montana to highlight Fellin’s efforts to address trout population declines in area rivers.
“It’s the little magic nuggets that come out of doing an event like this. Beyond just money, it’s inspiring people to take action,” Ladd said.
With music on the weekend nights, the Friday event featured the panel, an auction, and sets from two comedians for the attendees. Employees served cocktails and appetizers while people browsed the auction items, which ranged from artwork to expensive guided trips in Yellowstone and Montana rivers.
Ladd asked questions of the four panelists for about an hour, which included Tom Skerritt and leaders from American Rivers, Gallatin River Task Force, and Protect Our Winters.
Both GRTF and American Rivers said they plan to use the money raised to push forward the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, a bill that was first introduced to Congress in 2021 by Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont).
The bill would designate some 380 miles of across 20 Montana rivers as “wild and scenic,” which would raise awareness about the importance of the rivers and direct more money, policy and resources to protecting them.
American Rivers CEO Tom Kiernan said in an interview after the panel it was exciting to see people “from all walks of life and all perspectives” come together to care about rivers.
“This is an exciting evening seeing the support here in Big Sky,” Kiernan said. “Our hope is to raise funding, support, and momentum to have this piece of legislation passed for the benefit of Montana — to protect the rivers that Montanans love, enjoy and appreciate.”
Kristin Gardner, chief executive and science officer for the Gallatin River Task Force, urged support for the act, and added some of the money would go to their existing work on the Gallatin River.
One project involves restoring and improving river access in areas that have been degraded from increasing recreational use, Gardner said. The group is also working on some large-scale projects to reduce pollution to the river and improve the water supply resiliency of southwest Montana.
The auction is an important fundraiser for the group’s work, Gardner said. She estimated the money raised constitutes roughly 15% of their annual budget.
While some donors directed their money go specifically to one group, Ladd said the direct festival proceeds will be split evenly between American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force.
Ladd is also on the board of the Gallatin River Task Force.
The festival, now in its third year, raised about three times as much money and counted three times more attendees than in the past.
About a third of the money came from the auction items, another third from donations, tickets and sponsors for the Friday event, and the last third from general festival proceeds including ticket sales and merchandise, Ladd said.
A portion of each ticket sale went to the fundraiser, and Ladd said that percentage depended on each tier of ticket — the cost of which ranged from $150 for Saturday night only to $5,000 for the “champion of conservation” package.
Ladd said joining conservation with live music was a hugely successful model.
“I think what became apparent to us this weekend is that this platform can be very effective at not only generating money, but also awareness,” Ladd said. “I stood on that stage, and could feel the energy when we would talk about conservation. That was really inspiring to hear the cheer and the passion out of that crowd.”
