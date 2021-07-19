Multiple fires continue to burn thousands of acres across southwestern Montana, and crews are working to contain a handful of small fire starts in the region.
The Goose fire, about 32 miles from Ennis near Hoodoo pass, burned 6,258 acres as of Monday afternoon and has more than 300 people assigned to fight it. The fire, which was started by lightning on July 1 in an inaccessible rock slide area, is 21% contained, according to a Monday morning news release from the Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Management Team 5.
The most recent infrared flight to estimate the fire size was on Sunday. A mechanical problem at the national level restricted the ability to estimate the fire size on Monday.
The American Fork fire in the northeast Crazy Mountains continued to burn timber and was 0% contained as of Monday morning, according to a news release from the Forest Service. The American Fork fire, burning almost 4,400 acres, is anticipated to merge with nearby the O’Hearn Creek fire, burning roughly 400 acres, according to the news release.
Resources — including a crew of smokejumpers and several helicopters — are being shared between the two fires because of the proximity. If the fires merge as anticipated, the Forest Service will use the name American Fork fire to describe both.
South of Big Timber, the Chippy fire has burned about four-tenths of an acre along the Boulder River, above chippy park. The Forest Service said in a release Sunday that seven firefighters were there and that two helicopters dropped water on the fire Sunday. Crews were working to mop it up and build handline around the fire’s perimeter.
A small fire started by lightning in the Little Bear area was found and controlled on Sunday, according to the Forest Service. The agency said the fire burned about a tenth of an acre. Firefighters will continue to patrol it.
Also contained and controlled is the Fridley Creek fire on the east side of the Gallatin Range west of Emigrant. The Fridley Creek fire burned a single tree, but, with unusually hot temperatures and the continued threat of more dry lightning, firefighters continue to check the area.
The heat and lack of rain has caused grass, bushes and trees to dry out and become easier fuel for fires, and the possibility of dry lightning in the area combined with the easy-to-burn fuel means more fires could start.
A red flag warning was in place for a big chunk of Montana Monday evening until 9 p.m.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.