GARDINER — The whirling thrum of helicopter blades cut through the noise of the roaring Yellowstone River in Gardiner, signaling Gov. Greg Gianforte’s arrival to the small town situated at the northern entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
A river bank overlooking the Yellowstone River acted as a backdrop for Gianforte’s first public appearance since leaving the country prior to historic flooding in southern Montana.
The opposite bank showed signs of where earth and rock were washed out by the river’s roiling waters.
The governor was joined by Sen. Steve Daines, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, Federal Emergency Management Agency Associate Administrator Anne Bink and members of the governor’s cabinet to discuss the economic impact to the area.
Inside the auditorium-like multi-use room of Gardiner High School, dozens of residents from the area listened to the governor speak with a roundtable of local business owners about how the floods, and park closure, have and could affect them.
“I understand the tragedy that has occurred. It’s wiped out businesses, and with them livelihoods here in the community,” Gianforte said. “That’s why (to) get this park entrance open as quickly as possible, it’s so important.”
Gianforte said that it would take time to clean up and rebuild, but that repairs to infrastructure were already underway adding the U.S. Highway 89 could be opened up soon.
Stretches of the highway are still shut down, including: the Interstate 90 junction with Montana Highway 86 and a stretch 16 miles south of Emigrant to Gardiner that is experiencing flooding, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Plans are being developed to “ensure roads and bridges and access” are restored, he said.
There is also work being done to build a website for local businesses to use to figure out what resources are available to them.
Gianforte emphasized three points, including bringing “the full resources of the state to bear” for recovery and rebuilding, committing to reopening Yellowstone National Park as soon as possible and highlighting and promoting “all that Montana has to offer.”
“I want you to hear loud and clear, Montana is open for business,” Gianforte said.
Yellowstone National Park was divided into two zones, Sholly said. The Northern Loop, known as the flood recovery zone, included Gardiner, Cook City and Mammoth — the areas most ravaged by flooding near the park.
Sholly said that the damage in the Southern Loop, known as the operational zone, was not “nearly as bad.” The Southern Loop of the park could open later next week, he said.
“I will say if you told me we’d be where we are today on Monday, I would have said no way,” Sholly said.
Bink, the associate administrator of the Office of Response and Recovery at FEMA, addressed possible red tape that could snag projects. She said that specific situations would have to be looked at to see what authorities could be applied to meet recovery needs.
Bink said she could not talk about specific projects, but could talk about the approach that FEMA was taking, calling the response so far “expedited relief.”
Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the federal agency, arrived in Montana Wednesday and has since met with local and state officials to get reports of the situation on the ground.
“You have a strong team here and you have a strong partner with FEMA,” Bink said. “We’ll be here, we’ll make sure we work with you on those details as fast as we can.”
Daines said that he took aerial footage of the damage along the river and sent it to Maine Sen. Angus King, the chair of the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks Committee.
Work is underway to put together supplemental appropriations to get additional money for the rebuilding process, Daines said.
“We will bring that leadership to do all that we can, and I’m very confident we will get the resources we need to rebuild the infrastructure better than we had before this flood,” Daines said.
Jeff Reed, founding member of the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition, wanted a way to protect the economic flow of the area. He said that $250 million a year in out of state tourism comes to Park County — the bed tax in Park County generated $8 million last year, he added.
Reed provided ideas for payroll relief and unemployment insurance for business owners, particularly people running hotels in the area.
Gianforte said the FEMA has payroll relief programs that would help in disaster situations.
Chelsea DeWeese, who helps to manage the Yellowstone River Motel, lifted a stack of paper at least 3 inches thick.
“This stack of reservations represents the cancellations that we have received in our family-owned hotel since Monday,” DeWeese said. “The bottom line is this: Lodging will not survive another season of lost revenue here in Gardiner.”
She said that there are only five months to generate revenue for lodging businesses in Gardiner.
DeWeese said that she could not afford to wait until the end of the year for Yellowstone National Park to open, or for the five-mile stretch of road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner to open once more.
DeWeese’s question was what grant funding would be available for businesses like hers.
Bink said that FEMA’s authorities are typically limited to individuals and public infrastructure. However, the agency is working to figure out what resources, and from where, can be used to address issues like lost revenue for businesses.
In Livingston, Sen. Jon Tester and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell met with emergency management and local officials.
There were around 40 people at the conference, which was held at the Park County Search and Rescue Building.
The discussion focused on flood damage in Park and Stillwater Counties caused by the Yellowstone River. Damage assessments will soon be underway to make sure to bring the right resources to impacted community members, Criswell said.
Daily Chronicle and Report for America journalist Isabel Hicks contributed to this report.