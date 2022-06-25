Nearly two weeks have passed since rain fell on snow, and severe floods wreaked havoc on property and infrastructure throughout Yellowstone National Park and in areas of southwest and south central Montana.
Homes, businesses and livelihoods were destroyed in Livingston, Gardiner, Red Lodge and elsewhere, and the work to assess that damage, support those who have been affected, clean up and rebuild is still in its early stages.
State and federal funding is providing aid, and people are also chipping in through several private funds. On Tuesday evening, the National Parks Conservation Association will host a fundraising event to benefit two of those funds. Several local conservation groups are supporting them.
The Yellowstone Flood Relief Event will take place at the Rialto Theater on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a silent auction, speeches, appetizers, refreshments and a musical performance from Ryan Acker.
The event is free, but the National Parks Conservation Association is asking people to RSVP ahead of time. Those who can’t attend but want to participate in the silent auction can also do so online.
Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to the Southwest Montana Relief Fund, created by the Park County Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way. That money will help people meet their basic needs, like food and shelter. It will also support clean-up and rebuilding efforts.
The other half of the event and silent auction’s proceeds will go to the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, which is supporting emergency management and disaster relief in flood-impacted areas in and around the town.
People who want to donate to the fund directly can text “Flood22” to 41444, mail a check to Greater Gallatin United Way at 945 Technology Boulevard, Bozeman, MT 59718 and put “SWMT Flood Relief Fund” in the memo, or click the “Donate Now” button below to give online.
Casey Pola, director of corporate partnerships and cause marketing for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the national organization hopes to rally the community in support of relief efforts. Limestone Branch Distillery will be matching donations made in conjunction with the event up to $50,000.
The National Parks Conservation Association recently hosted an event at the Rialto Theater commemorating Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary. When the floods happened, the staff started looking for ways to help, according to Pola.
Tracy Timmons, executive director of the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, said that for a lot of people whose homes have been damaged in and around the town, there are no quick or easy solutions available.
Timmons said that around 300 homes were directly affected by the flooding in the area, and that’s not counting farms and infrastructure. Many of the residents whose homes were damaged did not have flood insurance because they were not in the floodplain.
People are testing wells, “mucking things out” and assessing which homes can be salvaged. Staff from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation have visited, but it’s still unclear how much aid the town will receive, according to Timmons.
Gavin Clark, executive director of the Park County Community Foundation, said staff are working to get cash out to people who applied to receive aid from the Southwest Montana Relief Fund. They are distributing an initial round of checks to people who lost homes, property and possessions.
“We’re seeing folks whose crawl spaces were inundated with water and they are now seeing mold and need clean-up efforts there,” he said. “We’re seeing people who had storage units in Park County that were almost completely underwater, and they lost everything. These are folks who may or may not have been living out of their cars already.”
So far, the foundation has raised about $900,000, which sounds like a lot of money, but Clark anticipates the need is in the tens of millions of dollars. The foundation has received about 125 requests for financial assistance, and it has identified $5.5 million worth of damage so far.
Danica Jamison, CEO and president of Greater Gallatin United Way, said the flooding was a life-changing event for people, and while the fund won’t be able to rebuild peoples’ lives back to what they were before, it is a way for people to feel cared for and supported.
“For a lot of people, the flood happens, and then it’s a little bit out of sight, out of mind if you’re not in Park County. But for those there, it’s an ongoing struggle.”