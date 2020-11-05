A Belgrade man is facing penalties after he pleaded guilty to poaching a bighorn sheep in the Missouri River Breaks this May.
Matthew DeWit, 27, was fined $4,000 and restitution in Blaine County Justice Court on Oct. 20. He pleaded guilty to charges of hunting during a closed season and illegally possessing, shipping or transporting a game animal.
DeWit had his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges suspended for 10 years in 49 states, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
“Poaching is stealing from the public wildlife resources treasured by the people of Montana,” said FWP Game Warden Haden Hussey, according to the release. “We’re pleased to see a successful conviction in this case.”
Game wardens in southwestern and northeastern Montana, administrative and wildlife staff and the Blaine County Attorney’s Office worked together on the investigation.
Officials wrote that an investigation occurred after DeWit took a ram’s head to the Bozeman FWP office in May to get it “plugged.”
Because of a Senate bill that passed in 2019, it is now legal for people to collect bighorn sheep horns and skulls from animals that have died of natural causes. However, all skulls and horns gathered must be inspected by FWP and plugged with a state seal.
When DeWit submitted the ram’s head to FWP, he claimed he’d found the animal dead, officials wrote. But the biologist who inspected it questioned his story, according to Ron Howell, assistant chief of law enforcement.
Howell said most sheep heads collected from animals that have died naturally smell bad, and the head DeWit brought in didn’t look like most they come across. The biologist in Bozeman contacted the warden, and the department initiated an investigation, he said.
Officials concluded that DeWit had shot the ram in the Missouri Breaks during a closed season. They estimated the ram was more than 8 years old. Rams typically live between nine and 12 years.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.