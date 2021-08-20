Beaverhead, Big Hole rivers seasonal closures, catch-and-release-only approved in effort to help brown trout By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anglers boat on the Big Hole River near its confluence with the Jefferson River in early July 2016. Troy Carter/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana officials approved fishing restrictions and seasonal fishing closures on stretches of the Beaverhead and Big Hole rivers on Friday as fisheries managers try to protect juvenile brown trout in southwest Montana.The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved seasonal fishing closures on parts of the Beaverhead and Big Hole rivers for the 2021 through 2022 season. It also OK’d rules requiring single hooks and artificial lures only on the two rivers.Beginning this fall, the closure prohibits fishing from Nov. 1 to the third Saturday in May on the Big Hole River from Maiden Rock to the Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site and the Beaverhead River from Clark Canyon Dam to Pipe Organ Bridge. The change extends an existing seasonal closure on that stretch of the Beaverhead by about a month. Commissioners also approved catch-and-release-only requirements for brown trout along the entire Beaverhead River. The requirements also go into effect on the Big Hole River, apart from the stretch between its headwaters and Dickie Bridge.Brown trout catch and release requirements weren’t applied to the upper portion of the Big Hole River because of ongoing efforts to restore native Arctic grayling.As brown trout numbers there increase, grayling numbers tend to decrease, said Jim Olsen, a FWP fisheries biologist for the Big Hole River.The regulation changes were in response to recent findings by FWP and the U.S. Geological Survey that juvenile brown trout numbers have been declining throughout major rivers in southwest Montana.Eileen Ryce, fisheries division administrator for FWP, said the monitoring indicated that streamflows are the primary driving factor for recruitment of the ailing 1- and 2-year-old brown trout.“There is nothing that we have at our disposal that could immediately put more water into these systems,” she said. “The next best tool we have … is regulations.”Back in June, the department proposed a range of options to address declining brown trout numbers. They included seasonal closures, catch and release only requirements and evening fishing restrictions on a number of rivers across the region. FWP collected comments on the options via an online survey. Fisheries staff also hosted public meetings in Dillon, Butte and Bozeman and assembled a focus group.Around 500 people responded to the survey or submitted comments, according to officials. Most comments were in support of additional restrictions, largely through catch-and-release-only requirements and seasonal fishing closures, they wrote.Staff recommended seasonal closures and catch-and-release-only requirements on the Big Hole and Beaverhead Rivers based on the input, according to the department.Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director of Montana Trout Unlimited, said at the commission meeting that there are tools for addressing streamflows and improving habitat for brown trout. He urged the commission to ensure biologists are able to learn from the regulation changes on the Big Hole and Beaverhead Rivers.Jon Malovich, executive director of the Madison River Foundation, recommended that the commission also consider regulation adjustments on the Madison River.“I was able to go down and survey with some of the biologists … the fish kill that happened below Beartrap (Canyon),” he said. “There’s no question we’re losing our brown trout in the state of Montana.”Commissioner Brian Cebull said the new regulations on the Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers are a focused effort to help the department understand how to improve the health of fisheries for brown trout.“Low flows are here to stay probably for a long time. There are years we’re going to have high flows, low flows,” he said. “I’m going to push the department in the next few years to make sure we’re getting feedback on how this experiment, if you want to call it that, is working and how the brown trout population is responding.”Commissioner Pat Byorth said the department’s focus has always been on habitat and flow, as they are the main factors that impact wild trout fisheries. He advised the commission not to get distracted over conversations about regulations.“For many years across the state, we get into these conversations about special regulations when they often are irrelevant or have a very minor effect,” he said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Helena Dore
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 