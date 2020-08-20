Plans to remove a beaver dam on Cherry Creek Tuesday will likely cause temporary murkiness in parts of the Madison River, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The Montana Department of Transportation is removing the dam to protect the Highway 84 Bridge that crosses Cherry Creek just upstream of dam, officials wrote.
Excavation is expected to kick up sediment and debris that could dirty the the Madison River between the confluence of Cherry Creek and Black’s Ford. Rainfall shortly after the excavation could make it worse, officials wrote.
FWP is planning to work with MDT to prevent unnecessary disturbance to the riparian area during excavation, and will help restore vegetation.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.