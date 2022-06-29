A portion of the Beartooth Highway reopened to traffic on Tuesday after crews repaired damage from severe flooding, which washed out homes and destroyed the road in several places earlier this month.
Yellowstone National Park announced on Tuesday that a 23-mile section of the Beartooth Highway is now open to travelers. The stretch begins at the junction of U.S. Route 212 and Wyoming Highway 296, and it ends at the Beartooth Ski Hill parking lot.
From the Pilot Index Overlook east to the Beartooth Lake Campground along the partially-reopened highway, nighttime closures are resuming, and park staff expect they’ll last until mid-October.
Traffic won’t be allowed to pass through that portion of the highway Mondays through Thursdays between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. The closures are necessary for ongoing highway construction, they wrote.
“The towns of Cooke City, Montana, and Silver Gate, Montana, remain open for visitor travel,” park staff wrote. “Temporary road closures due to winter weather can occur any time on the highway given its high elevation. Stay informed about local weather conditions.”
Also on Tuesday, the Custer Gallatin National Forest announced that it reopened the Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts to the public, with the exception of select sites with road, trail or infrastructure damage.
In the Beartooth Ranger District, an area closure is still in place south of Red Lodge for the Main Fork and Lake Fork of Rock Creek. Crews are repairing the highway there, which sustained extensive damage.
The West Fork Rock Creek at Basin Campground and East Rosebud Road are also closed for public safety, and officials wrote that East Rosebud Road and its recreational sites will likely remain closed for the season.
A full list of road and area closures can be accessed online at the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s website. While the Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts have reopened, some site and road closures are still in place there too.
On Wednesday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced plans to reopen a section of the Yellowstone River near Livingston to the public on Thursday. It was closed to recreation because of damaged power lines.
The river closure, which extends about three miles from the Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site to the Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site, will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, the department wrote.
The Highway 89 Bridge and Sheep Mountain fishing access sites are several others remaining closed for the time being. Maintenance crews are addressing sediment and debris deposits, damaged infrastructure and site erosion.
People can stay up to date on site closures by visiting go.usa.gov/xJ7DY.
Also on Wednesday, Montana’s U.S. senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale sent a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell requesting federal assistance for towns impacted by severe floods.
They urged Criswell to make Montana eligible to receive Flood Mitigation Assistance funds through FEMA’s Swift Current Initiative. At the moment, the agency is offering that money to states impacted by Hurricane Ida, the Montana delegation wrote.
“While the full extent of the damage is still unknown, it is imperative that we immediately begin directing sufficient federal resources to the affected communities, and we must help these communities rebuild in a way that mitigates similar damage in the future,” the congressional delegation wrote.