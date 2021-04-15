A bear mauling north of West Yellowstone prompted an emergency public safety closure late Thursday afternoon, according to federal officials.
The mauling occurred near Baker’s Hole Campground, which is approximately three miles north of West Yellowstone. The U.S. Forest Service in a news release did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries related to the attack.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest temporarily closed all National Forest System lands on the east side of Highway 191 from the boundary of West Yellowstone to Transfer Station Road #6794.
The closures include Boundary Trail and Baker’s Hole Campground, which opens to the public on May 1 every year. Yellowstone National Park bounds the closure area on its east end.
The closure order will remain in effect until investigators deem it’s safe to reopen the area to the public, officials wrote in a news release.
“As bears become more active this spring it is important to remember to carry bear spray and have it readily accessible, hike or travel during the daylight hours, travel in groups if possible, make lots of noise and stay alert for signs of bears in the area,” Custer Gallatin National Forest officials wrote. “Finally, never approach a bear.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.