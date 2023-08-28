Nursing cubs
A sow grizzly nurses its cubs in Yellowstone National Park in this May 2015 photo taken near Fishing Bridge.

 Jim Peaco, NPS

Biologists in Yellowstone National Park are starting work to capture grizzly bears so they can monitor the species’ population, which is still categorized as threatened by the Endangered Species Act.

According to a press release from the park, researchers started working on capturing the grizzlies and tagging them with tracking collars Monday, and will continue until Oct. 31. The annual program is led by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, which studies the bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The press release said capture sites will be marked by “bright warning signs,” and people visiting the park should stay clear of them. Types of traps include foot snares and culvert traps, which are large cages. The sites are baited with food like fresh road-killed deer or elk, the release stated.


Patrick Bouman can be reached at 406-582-2648 or pbouman@dailychronicle.com

