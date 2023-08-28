Biologists in Yellowstone National Park are starting work to capture grizzly bears so they can monitor the species’ population, which is still categorized as threatened by the Endangered Species Act.
According to a press release from the park, researchers started working on capturing the grizzlies and tagging them with tracking collars Monday, and will continue until Oct. 31. The annual program is led by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, which studies the bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The press release said capture sites will be marked by “bright warning signs,” and people visiting the park should stay clear of them. Types of traps include foot snares and culvert traps, which are large cages. The sites are baited with food like fresh road-killed deer or elk, the release stated.
Frank van Manen, a supervisory research wildlife biologist for the IGBST, said it’s important for people to stay away from the traps because of potential bear encounters. However, he said, it’s unlikely someone would see one of the traps on a day in the park.
“On any typical day, there may only be a handful — three or four,” van Manen said.
“The vast majority of the park — I would said 99-plus-percent of the park would not be affected by this. We are careful where we place these sites. They’re not close to trails and they’re not immediately close to roads or campsites.”
When the bears are captured, van Manen said, they are given drugs to sedate them, which last for about an hour. That gives researchers enough time to tag the bear, attach a tracking collar and assess the bear’s health. Doing this is part of an ongoing effort to monitor the species’ population and health, he said.
As of 2022, there are an estimated 965 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, he said, and about 250 that spend time in the park itself.
“This population was listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1975 as threatened,” van Manen said. “There were perhaps fewer than 250 bears in the entire ecosystem at that time. If you look at where we are now, we essentially quadrupled that number.
“There’s no doubt that this stands out in our conservation history as a huge success story.”
The grizzly population has reached “biological recovery,” van Manen said, which means the species is showing signs of controlling its own population growth. One of these signs, he said, is that the survival of bear cubs in places with a high bear population density started declining.
This success has also brought challenges, van Manen said. As city populations grow and grizzlies expand their ranges, more conflicts occur, he said, whether it be bears getting into people’s trash cans or beehives, or even killing livestock.
“People in this ecosystem have shown that coexistence is possible, but we have to very aware,” van Manen said. “If you look at the number of people using this ecosystem and how high the bear population is right now, we’re actually doing really well, in my opinion.”
It’s up to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service whether to take grizzly bears off the threatened species list, van Manen said. According to its state website, Montana petitioned the federal government to delist grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem in 2021. In 2022, Wyoming sent its own petition to delist grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, according to the Wyoming state website. Both petitions are still under review.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.