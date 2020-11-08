Tim McGough pointed to large tracks bordering a snowy footpath up Bear Canyon. They were from a grizzly bear, perhaps the one that a man caught on video roaming through the canyon in mid-October, he said.
The grizzly sighting surprised many, as grizzlies are rarely spotted this close to Bozeman, but McGough is used to seeing wildlife cruise through the fields and forests around his property.
Over the 33 years he’s owned land along Bear Canyon Road, McGough has seen moose, elk, foxes, wolverines and mountain lions. A day before he and landowner Lauren Oakes led reporters on a tour around the canyon, McGough photographed a moose and calf by his yard.
Now McGough is worried that elk and other wildlife could be driven from the canyon permanently if the Gallatin Valley Land Trust moves forward with a land purchase and access project along Bear Canyon Road.
After he heard about the nonprofit’s proposal to build a new parking lot and trail there, McGough began compiling photos of animal sightings. He and other Bear Canyon residents hope the documentation might dissuade GVLT from moving forward with its proposal.
Paragliders began flocking to the state land between Bear Canyon and Mount Ellis two years ago after paragliding schools started opening in Bozeman, McGough said. Since then, the elk herd that regularly frequented nearby state trust land appeared there far less often. The herd regularly breeds and calves there, he said.
McGough fears enhancing public access on state land will further corrode shrinking wildlife habitat, especially since foot and air traffic from paragliders has consistently increased.
Land trust executives are weighing whether they want to purchase an 18-acre parcel of private land on a floodplain and forested hillside by Bear Creek.
GVLT announced in October it was considering the project after a landowner approached members with the hope of selling his property. The landowner wanted GVLT to protect his 18 acres from future development and maintain public access, according to the nonprofit.
The acquisition would allow GVLT to build a new trail to the 6,400 acres of adjacent state trust lands, which are managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The lands are a critical wildlife corridor, according to McGough and Oakes.
Chet Work, GVLT’s executive director, said he recognizes the state land has valuable habitat, and unmanaged recreation could have negative consequences on wildlife. He said the trust is working with the DNRC on a vision for managing the larger landscape.
If the land trust acquires the land, it hopes to implement seasonal closures for wildlife and have trail ambassadors there to monitor use. “We haven’t had the authority to close trails in the past because we haven’t owned them,” Work said.
Oakes, who is a conservation scientist, said before the project goes forward, a third party of experts should study the consequences of recreation connectivity on wildlife.
“This is a microcosm of some of the toughest issues on wildlife-recreation conflicts,” she said. “From a research side, people would say this is a chance to step back and say, ‘What is the best plan for this area?’ It may not be a trail.”
Work said GVLT will not move forward with putting in a trail until it understands the impact it will have on wildlife and habitat. He hopes a wildlife study can be conducted to evaluate the project.
“We want to work with neighbors to mitigate the impacts of the recreation,” he said. “The first step in the whole process will be to acquire the parcel.”
DNRC is interested in working with GVLT on the project, but it’s a long process, according to Work. DNRC lands are subject to lots of unsustainable recreation with lots of impacts, so the trust hopes to manage lands so wildlife can persist with different land uses, he said.
In September, approximately 50 landowners met with GVLT to share their concerns, which don’t just center around wildlife.
Landowners worry that more foot traffic would increase the risk of a wildfire sparking. They also worry about accidents occurring, especially around LaMotte School. Drivers often speed on Bear Canyon Road, they said.
Since the meeting, Oakes and McGough hadn’t felt like landowners’ concerns had been adequately addressed. They said they were concerned GVLT wouldn’t have sufficient resources to adequately monitor use, as hikers and others haven’t always respected private easements on other trails in the area.
“If one thinks of the state DNRC lands located approximately 5.5 miles to the southeast of Bozeman as a chalice holding the elixir of life, the public can sip from this cup, either from the east or the west” McGough wrote in a letter. “If the proposed Bear Canyon Trail and Conservation Project were to move forward, it would be like lancing the very center of the chalice, allowing the unique and fragile biome that exists currently in the DNRC state lands to be split and scattered.”
