The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for backcountry users in the northern Gallatin, northern Madison and Bridger ranges, after 10-plus inches of snow rapidly fell on a weak snowpack across the region overnight.
Doug Chabot, director of the avalanche center, said the sudden addition of lots of new snow is putting a significant amount of weight on the snowpack. That’s always dangerous, but it’s especially dangerous now because the snowpack is weak, meaning it will struggle to hold all the extra weight.
“There is ‘high’ avalanche danger on all slopes. That means it is very likely you will trigger an avalanche, and it’s also very likely that natural avalanches will occur,” Chabot said. “We’re not recommending at all that people get on any sort of steep slope.”
Beyond staying off of slopes with a 30-degree angle or steeper, the avalanche center is advising people to avoid being under steep slopes, “since you can be on the flats but can still be connected to avalanche terrain,” Chabot said.
He clarified that for people recreating on low-angle terrain or flats, it’s possible to trigger slides on the high-angle slopes above.
The weather is also making visibility poor in many areas, making conditions for backcountry travelers more dangerous, according to Chabot.
While more snow accumulated to the north, less snow had accumulated to the south by Friday morning, Chabot said. But as snow continued to fall throughout the region Friday, conditions were quickly shifting.
Because less snow fell overnight to the south, avalanche danger in the southern Gallatins, southern Madisons, Lionhead and Cooke City areas was rated “considerable” on Friday morning.
A considerable rating means avalanche conditions are dangerous in the backcountry, and conservative decision-making is essential. It also means human-triggered slides are likely, and new snow and wind were pushing weaker layers in the snowpack toward their breaking point.
Chabot said he was anticipating that the dynamic in the southern reaches could shift by the end of Friday or by Saturday morning, and his staff could be making the decision to issue an avalanche warning for those southern reaches by then.