Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for backcountry users in the northern Gallatin, northern Madison and Bridger ranges, after 10-plus inches of snow rapidly fell on a weak snowpack across the region overnight.

Doug Chabot, director of the avalanche center, said the sudden addition of lots of new snow is putting a significant amount of weight on the snowpack. That’s always dangerous, but it’s especially dangerous now because the snowpack is weak, meaning it will struggle to hold all the extra weight.

“There is ‘high’ avalanche danger on all slopes. That means it is very likely you will trigger an avalanche, and it’s also very likely that natural avalanches will occur,” Chabot said. “We’re not recommending at all that people get on any sort of steep slope.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.