Avalanche danger is “moderate” in the mountains around Bozeman, Big Sky, West Yellowstone and Cooke City, but experts are urging people to be wary of snowpack conditions while they head out into the backcountry.

On Friday, staff at the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center rated the avalanche danger in the Bridger, Gallatin and Madison ranges as moderate, which means that natural avalanches are unlikely, but human-triggered slides are possible.

The GNFAC also rated avalanche danger as moderate on slopes in the Lionhead and Cooke City areas. According to Friday’s avalanche forecast, experts are primarily concerned about slides being triggered on recent drifts of snow.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

