Avalanche danger is “moderate” in the mountains around Bozeman, Big Sky, West Yellowstone and Cooke City, but experts are urging people to be wary of snowpack conditions while they head out into the backcountry.
On Friday, staff at the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center rated the avalanche danger in the Bridger, Gallatin and Madison ranges as moderate, which means that natural avalanches are unlikely, but human-triggered slides are possible.
The GNFAC also rated avalanche danger as moderate on slopes in the Lionhead and Cooke City areas. According to Friday’s avalanche forecast, experts are primarily concerned about slides being triggered on recent drifts of snow.
“Avoid steep, wind-loaded terrain and retreat if you observe recent avalanches or cracks shooting from your sled or feet,” the forecast says. People who recreate in the backcountry should also be wary of wet, loose snow when temperatures climb above freezing.
Doug Chabot, director of GNFAC, said that snow has fallen consistently across southwest Montana this season, and while the snowpack is somewhat average, it feels like more snow is accumulating because levels have been lower than average in recent years.
While early-season snowfall is expected, it’s always a concern, Chabot said. When the first layer of snow is thin, it starts to weaken over time as it sits on the ground. That foundation supports the entire winter snowpack, and at this point in the year, it’s beginning to weaken in some places.
“We’re really paying attention to what’s happening to the bottom few feet of the snowpack. It’s starting to weaken in a few spots,” Chabot said. He added that snow and wind is in this weekend’s weather forecast, and the combination tends to heighten avalanche risks.
“What we really want people to do is if they are going to go into the backcountry this weekend, treat it as though we’re in the middle of winter,” he said. That means carrying all the proper gear, bringing a partner and making conscious decisions about traversing avalanche terrain.
Chabot said people should dig snow pits to test the stability of the snowpack, and they should pay close attention to signs of instability on the slopes. Clues include recent avalanches, cracks shooting through the snow and “whumpfing” sounds.
For an avalanche to occur, a slab of snow has to be sitting on a weak layer of snow, atop a slope that is steeper than 30 degrees. A catalyst must cause that weak layer of snow to collapse. Slides can occur naturally, but humans can trigger them too.