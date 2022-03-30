After snow fell Wednesday into Thursday, avalanche danger in the mountains around Bozeman, Big Sky and West Yellowstone dropped from “considerable” to “low” levels, but forecasters warn that danger will rise again as soon as temperatures warm.
Cooler temperatures locked up snowpacks temporarily, but sunny, warm weather is expected to return this weekend, and that will elevate avalanche danger in the mountain ranges, said Doug Chabot, director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
Above-freezing temperatures and direct solar radiation melts snow rapidly, which causes water to infiltrate the snowpack. Once ice bonds are broken, the snowpack doesn’t have any internal strength, and wet slides can occur, Chabot said.
Over the past week, avalanche danger has reached “considerable” and “high” levels in the mountains around Bozeman, Big Sky and West Yellowstone. Heightened temperatures and sunny weather caused wet slides in many areas.
“We’ve had a lot of avalanche activity all throughout our area,” Chabot said. “The Bridgers had a bunch a few days ago.”
Anyone who plans to ski, snowboard, snowshoe or snowmobile in the backcountry should pay close attention to timing, according to Chabot. At this time of year, people should try to venture out early in the morning, when it’s still below freezing and there is a thick layer of crust, he said.
“That crust early in the morning is at many times supportable, meaning you can ski on it, you can walk on it and it’s low danger,” Chabot said. “It changes really fast. As soon as that crust melts a little bit and it can’t support you, we can start to see some wet avalanches.”
Chabot urged skiers, riders and others to bring a beacon, shovel, probe and a partner when venturing out into the backcountry. Now that bears are waking up, they should also carry bear spray, he said.