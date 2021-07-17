Attorneys representing multiple environmental groups, a mining company and a Montana agency tangled Friday over a state-approved permit for a copper mine that some fear could pollute the Smith River.
The oral arguments presented to Judge Katherine Bidegary at Meagher County District Court centered around whether the Montana Department of Environmental Quality violated state law by issuing a mine operating permit without adequately analyzing the project’s environmental ramifications.
Several environmental groups filed the lawsuit against DEQ after the state agency approved a permit allowing Sandfire Resources America, previously Tintina Resources, to advance construction of the large copper mine about 15 miles north of White Sulphur Springs.
The mine would be built along Sheep Creek — a tributary to the Smith River in the Little Belt Mountains.
The groups argued that DEQ failed to adequately analyze whether toxic waste held in the tailings facility would leak into the creek, then make its way toward the Smith, a famed fishing destination. The Smith River is a crucial stronghold for trout, including westslope cutthroat trout, according to the project’s opponents.
At Friday’s hearing, Jenny Harbine, a senior attorney for the environmental law firm Earthjustice, argued that Montana DEQ violated the Metal Mine Reclamation Act by failing to ensure the mining company would have safe and stable waste impounding structures.
She added that DEQ violated the Montana Environmental Policy Act by failing to “provide reasonable assurance” that the mining company’s cemented tailings facilities would operate as planned.
“These laws are meant to protect our lands and our waters, and they couldn’t be more important in this case. The Smith River and its tributaries have irreplaceable value to Montana fisheries and residents alike,” she said. “We ask that you send DEQ back to the drawing board on the Black Butte mine to ensure these resources are protected.”
Sarah Clerget, an attorney for Montana DEQ, said at the hearing that the design for the mine’s cemented tailings facility lays out protection after protection to ensure it is safe and stable.
In the six year process of reviewing the operation permit, DEQ had 17 internal experts looking at the mine plan and approving it. The agency also employed 42 other outside experts to review the plan, she said.
“The Smith is safe. This mine plan is solid as a rock. It will not move, it will not leak, it will not fail. It is the safest and most stable mine plan ever proposed in the state of Montana, and probably in the world,” Clerget said.
Clerget added that the court need not determine how the mine will impact water quality, as the Montana Environmental Policy Act only requires judges to look at whether state agencies follow the right procedures when analyzing a mine’s impacts on water.
“The case they brought only asks, ‘Did DEQ take a hard look?’” she said. “You don’t have to look yourself… You have to review the procedure DEQ took, not the substance of the review.”
DEQ wrote in the project’s environmental impact statement that the mine would help meet public demand for copper and increase employment and tax benefits for locals in the area.
Earthjustice wrote in a news release that the mine would prompt the company to divert a massive amount of water that threatens water rights. It would also produce about 12.9 million tons of acid-generating waste, which threatens water quality and important trout habitat, the firm wrote.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.