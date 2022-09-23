Fishing
Buy Now

A Belgrade man fishes the lower Madison River on July 5.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Bozeman attorney who helped enshrine Montana’s stream access rights into law said during a talk on Thursday that he believes the state’s public trust doctrine is well-protected, and it would be difficult for legislators to alter it.

Jim Goetz, the attorney who defended stream access rights along the Dearborn and Beaverhead rivers in the 1970s and 80s, discussed his career in a speech entitled “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases.”

Goetz’s presentation was part of the Montana State University Library’s Trout and Salmonid Lecture Series. Every year, the library brings in a speaker to talk about fishing, trout, stream access and “anything that relates back to those species,” said Special Collections Librarian James Thull.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.