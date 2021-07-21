Attendees sharpen bear spray skills at FWP bear safety event in Bozeman By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jul 21, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now Darryl and Linda Thompson practice spraying a remote-controlled charging bear with a can of inert training bear spray during a bear safety event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Michael Guilbert, left, practices spraying a remote-controlled charging bear with a can of inert training bear spray during a bear safety event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Danielle Oyler, a wildlife stewardship outreach specialist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, uses a bear skull to explain how bears smell to Camden Edgerley, 3, during a bear safety event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Oyler said grizzly bears' sense of smell is 700 times better than humans. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Camden Edgerley, 3, and his Mom, Palma Edgerley, left, eye the stuffed black bears at Fish, Wildlife and Parks during a bear safety event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A boy puts his hand over a wolf footprint during a presentation on bear safety at Fish Wildlife and Parks on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A man and his daughter practice spraying a remote-controlled charging bear with a can of inert training bear spray during a bear safety event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A cooler ripped open by a bear sits next to a stuffed grizzly bear during a Fish, Wildlife and Parks presentation on bear safety Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Darryl and Linda Thompson practice spraying a remote-controlled charging bear with a can of inert training bear spray during a bear safety event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Michael Guilbert, left, practices spraying a remote-controlled charging bear with a can of inert training bear spray during a bear safety event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Danielle Oyler, a wildlife stewardship outreach specialist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, uses a bear skull to explain how bears smell to Camden Edgerley, 3, during a bear safety event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Oyler said grizzly bears' sense of smell is 700 times better than humans. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A charging grizzly bear can run at up to 35 mph, but Wednesday’s remote-controlled, adult-sized decoy maxed out at 25 mph.The faux bear wheeled 30 feet toward the people at Wednesday’s bear safety event as they tried to fire an inert can of bear spray in time. Many failed to grip their canisters, flip off the safety, aim and spray at a downward angle before the decoy got to them.“You may see (a bear) a long ways away. They may be really close to you,” said Danielle Oyler, the wildlife stewardship outreach specialist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “The thing to know is that even if you don’t get your bear spray out in time, you can still spray them.” Oyler led Wednesday’s bear safety event at FWP’s Bozeman office. The department organized the session so people could learn how to handle bear encounters and use bear spray in a safe environment, ahead of any real encounters.FWP staff set up tables with bear skulls, track casts, fake scat and maps near the bear spray training area. An adult grizzly bear mount towered over two black bear mounts with dark and light coloring.“Carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it won’t prevent a bear encounter from happening, but it’s something we highly recommend you have because it’s a very effective tool,” Oyler said. “To prevent encounters, just assume that bears are around — whether they are grizzly bears or black bears.”Darryl Thompson always carries bear spray when he hikes, but so far he’s never had to use it. At Wednesday’s event, he learned how to distinguish between predatory and defensive bear behavior.“Any experience you can have and practice you can have is beneficial,” he said. “I grew up in Montana, and I’ve always been aware that there may be bears, but this is the first opportunity that I’ve had to have some training and actually fire an inert bear canister.”Over the past few years, FWP and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee at large have been updating bear education protocol to better reflect the experiences of bear management specialists and the body of science behind bear encounters, Oyler said.Officials used to train people to assess encounters based on the species of bear, but they’ve found that it’s often difficult to distinguish between black and grizzly bears. People are now being encouraged to act based on bear behavior, which can be defensive or predatory.People who encounter bears at a distance, without attracting the bear’s attention, should back away slowly and quietly, Oyler said. If a bear is within 25 and 30 feet and is acting threatening, the person should stand their ground and use bear spray immediately. Defensive bears, which are often protecting food or their young, may “act tough” by bluff charging, slamming their feet on the ground or huffing.People should stand their ground without backing away when they encounter defensive bears, Oyler said. People should only play dead if a defensive bear makes contact with them or is about to make contact with them.For bears that display predatory or curious behavior, which is far more rare, the recommendations differ.Predatory or curious bears often act calm, interested and unstressed. They have often become habituated to people or are young and pushing boundaries.For encounters with predatory bears, people should use bear spray, stand their ground, yell and act big, scary and dangerous. Those incidents are far more rare and should be reported, especially if they occur around campsites, Oyler said.“Never play dead with any bear that is predatory or curious,” she said.Oyler said that bears are usually good at avoiding people, but they sometimes run into trouble because of food and attractants. She urged people to move their garbage cans into sheds or other secure areas overnight and take down bird feeders during the summer, fall and spring months.Black bears live in most of Montana, and grizzly bears can be seen anywhere in the western half of the state, according to Oyler. That includes the area south of U.S. Interstate 90 near Bozeman.“If you live in Bozeman, you live in bear country,” she said. “Even if you don’t see them — even if we don’t have it in the news, there’s a bear in Bozeman pretty much every day when they’re not hibernating.”While no grizzly sightings north of I-90 near Bozeman have been verified of late, it doesn’t mean grizzlies aren’t there, Oyler said. She encouraged people to report any sightings north of I-90 to FWP.“Grizzly bears are doing pretty well in Montana. Their populations are growing and they are expanding into new places where they haven’t been in a very long time,” she said. “That’s not cause for alarm. We just have to adjust our practices so we don’t have conflicts with them.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grizzly Bear Danielle Oyler Zoology Black Bear Mount Fwp Encounter Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Big Sky Country State Fair kicks off with rides, food and a famous bird 5 hrs ago City Bozeman commissioners reject controversial development 5 hrs ago Environment Attendees sharpen bear spray skills at FWP bear safety event in Bozeman 5 hrs ago Education New private school expands to offer experiential, outdoor learning 6 hrs ago Politics Montana schools to get $3.9 million for expanding remote learning, internet access 6 hrs ago Politics Rules for drawing new Montana legislative districts adopted Jul 20, 2021 What to read next County Big Sky Country State Fair kicks off with rides, food and a famous bird City Bozeman commissioners reject controversial development Environment Attendees sharpen bear spray skills at FWP bear safety event in Bozeman Education New private school expands to offer experiential, outdoor learning Politics Montana schools to get $3.9 million for expanding remote learning, internet access Politics Rules for drawing new Montana legislative districts adopted Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Wolves are a vital part of the Yellowstone ecosystem Posted: July 21, 2021 FWP orders more fishing restrictions on southwest Montana rivers Posted: July 20, 2021 Campfires, target shooting banned on more federal land in southwest Montana Posted: July 20, 2021 Gallatin County institutes countywide burn ban Posted: July 20, 2021 Big fires burn, some small fires controlled in hot and dry southwest Montana Posted: July 19, 2021