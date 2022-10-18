Big Sky Fire Department officers, Big Sky Area Resort District officials and Pano AI executives meet at the Big Sky Fire Station no. 2 to discuss the expansion of artificial technology for fire detections on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Big Sky Fire Department officers, Big Sky Area Resort District officials and Pano AI executives meet at the Big Sky Fire Station no. 2 to discuss the expansion of artificial technology for fire detections on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
When the Shedhorn fire sparked in a remote area 13 miles south of Big Sky last September, officials used an artificial intelligence camera system on Lone Peak to detect the blaze early and quickly organize a response.
Arvind Satyam, CCO of the California-based tech company Pano AI, said his team identified the wildfire using the panoramic camera system at around 3:40 p.m., around the same time that the first 911 call came in. But there were some key differences in the response.
Determining exactly where a wildfire is burning can be difficult, but the technology allowed the Big Sky Fire Department to pinpoint where engines needed to go in real time. Officials relayed the information over to crews in Bozeman, which accelerated the aerial response, Satyam said.
“What could have gone to hundreds, if not thousands of acres, they were able to contain to under 74 acres,” he said. “It just gives you an idea of how in the moment, this technology can really come in and play that role.”
A year has passed, and the Big Sky Fire Department on Tuesday announced that it plans to expand its partnership with Pano AI, which uses panoramic cameras, artificial intelligence and satellites to assist with spotting, monitoring and containing wildfires.
Fire authorities installed an AI camera station on Lone Peak last year, and they are hoping to get a second one set up on Cinnamon Ridge in 2023. The Yellowstone Club funded and deployed another camera station on Pioneer Peak.
Kat Williams, business development manager at Pano AI, said the company has been in conversations with Big Sky, Gallatin County and the U.S. Forest Service to see where it can extend the network.
“I just want to drive home that the larger the network, the more opportunity you have for that triangulation, which gives you that (latitude and longitude),” she said. “We’ve been exploring Eaglehead as well as Cinnamon Ridge.”
Big Sky, Aspen and Vail were among the first mountain towns to invest in Pano AI’s panoramic camera technology, and now other ski resort communities, utilities, insurance companies, forestry companies and private landowners are showing an interest, according to Satyam.
“We really see this as a twofer. You’ve got satellites at night time. They do a great job of looking at heat anomalies. And then we can pull up the cameras to really be the ground troop,” he said. “The AI allows you to detect incidents quickly.”
But Satyam said detecting wildfires is only one part of the picture. Fire authorities can also use the camera technology for ongoing monitoring and for prescribed burns, and they can put the footage toward analyzing incidents and conducting investigations.
Big Sky Resort Area District Board Chair Sarah Blechta said the resort tax has funded the town’s continued subscription with Pano AI, and as a tourism community, it’s important for local officials to stay at the cutting edge of the technology.
“Whether it’s the resort tax, whether it’s the community at large having jobs at Big Sky Resort, the Yellowstone Club, Spanish Peaks, or at Moonlight — all of those places, we need tourists to come here,” she said. “If we had a devastating wildfire, that wouldn’t be an option.”
Dustin Tetrault, Big Sky Fire Department deputy fire chief, said partners in the resort town are cooperating to reduce wildfire risks in the town. A logging project is underway along Jack Creek Road, and officials are working with homeowners associations to conduct fuels work near homes.
“We’ve also really enhanced our operational response for wildland fires in the Big Sky community,” said Greg Megaard, chief of the Big Sky Fire Department. “We’re looking at ways that we can better respond to these fires once they’re detected early. We want to have the ability to get not only the personnel there, but the equipment and the water there.”
Megaard said the fire department and its partners in Big Sky see the value of what they have in the town, and they also see how vulnerable it is, considering how climate change has impacted the state and the world at large.
“We have a lot of homes, and the resort has a lot of vested interest in protecting this community,” he said. “A wildland fire would be devastating for any community, so anything we can do to be proactive in protecting the district we serve would be critical.”
Satyam grew up in Australia, and he is no stranger to fires. After the summer of 2020, Pano A1 was developing as “the entire country was surrounded by fire,” and California’s Bay Area was choked up with smoke, he said.
Now, as the company expands its reach beyond five states, its technology is starting to play a role in a transition away from old lookout towers, according to Satyam.
“They’ve done a phenomenal job, and they’ve been up for hundreds of years. But this is fundamentally different. You’re getting 24/7 video that’s continuously captured, you’ve got AI, you’ve got people ready to start doing triangulation… I think this just enhances that capability,” he said.
