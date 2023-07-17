A 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning, the park service said.
The incident happened near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone, the park said in a press release Monday afternoon.
“The female was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison. One of the bison charged and gored the woman,” the release said. “It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged.”
The woman “sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen,” according to the park and was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The incident remains under investigation and there is no additional information to share, including the woman’s condition, the release on Monday afternoon said.
The Yellowstone National Park public affairs office declined to provide more information upon request, including the woman’s name, when an update on her condition would be provided, and what will happen to the bison who gored the woman.
“What we have to share at this time is in the release,” the public affairs office wrote in an email.
The incident marks the first bison goring in 2023. The last reported incident occurred on June 28, 2022.
Wildlife in the park can be dangerous when approached, the release said, and tourists need to give animals space. Park rules require humans to stay more than 25 yards away from bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
During their mating season from mid-July to mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly, and people should use extra caution and give them additional space, according to park guidance.
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans, the release added.