Yellowstone
A bison grazes near parked cars at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, May 12, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning, the park service said.

The incident happened near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone, the park said in a press release Monday afternoon.

“The female was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison. One of the bison charged and gored the woman,” the release said. “It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged.”


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

