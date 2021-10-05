Shedhorn fire
The Custer Gallatin National Forest rescinded its closure for the area around the Shedhorn wildfire south of Big Sky on Tuesday.

 InciWeb

The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday lifted an area closure associated with a fire burning between Big Sky and West Yellowstone

The area closure between Shedhorn Mountain and Taylor Creek included several Forest Service roads and trails and a small section of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Fire managers lifted the closure because cold and wet weather is expected starting Wednesday. They anticipated conditions near the fire would get warmer, drier and windier through Tuesday, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The Shedhorn fire was first reported on Sept. 27 in the Upper Taylor Fork drainage around Upper Tumbledown Creek. By Tuesday, it had spread through 75 acres of grass and timber.

Crews have made steady progress on it, though. It was listed as 60% contained on Tuesday. No structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

About 50 firefighters and two helicopters are working on the fire.

Crews on Tuesday planned to build fuel breaks and assess structures for contingency plans in the Cache Creek area. The plans are there in case the fire becomes active again, the Forest Service wrote in an update.

Temperatures are expected to drop later this week, with a chance of some showers coming to the area. By the end of the week, high temperatures will top out in the 50s in the Big Sky area.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

