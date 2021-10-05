Area closure lifted around Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Custer Gallatin National Forest rescinded its closure for the area around the Shedhorn wildfire south of Big Sky on Tuesday. InciWeb Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday lifted an area closure associated with a fire burning between Big Sky and West YellowstoneThe area closure between Shedhorn Mountain and Taylor Creek included several Forest Service roads and trails and a small section of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.Fire managers lifted the closure because cold and wet weather is expected starting Wednesday. They anticipated conditions near the fire would get warmer, drier and windier through Tuesday, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The Shedhorn fire was first reported on Sept. 27 in the Upper Taylor Fork drainage around Upper Tumbledown Creek. By Tuesday, it had spread through 75 acres of grass and timber.Crews have made steady progress on it, though. It was listed as 60% contained on Tuesday. No structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.About 50 firefighters and two helicopters are working on the fire.Crews on Tuesday planned to build fuel breaks and assess structures for contingency plans in the Cache Creek area. The plans are there in case the fire becomes active again, the Forest Service wrote in an update.Temperatures are expected to drop later this week, with a chance of some showers coming to the area. By the end of the week, high temperatures will top out in the 50s in the Big Sky area. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults 3 hrs ago Environment Area closure lifted around Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky 3 hrs ago Environment Gianforte appoints members to expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission 5 hrs ago Environment FWP rolls out proposed changes to elk, deer hunting Oct 4, 2021 News Bozeman's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary Oct 4, 2021 Environment Fire near Gardiner fully contained while the one south of Big Sky is halfway there Oct 4, 2021 What to read next State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults Environment Area closure lifted around Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky Environment Gianforte appoints members to expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission Environment FWP rolls out proposed changes to elk, deer hunting News Bozeman's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary Environment Fire near Gardiner fully contained while the one south of Big Sky is halfway there Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Gianforte appoints members to expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission Posted: 2:16 p.m. FWP rolls out proposed changes to elk, deer hunting Posted: Oct. 4, 2021 Fire near Gardiner fully contained while the one south of Big Sky is halfway there Posted: Oct. 4, 2021 Containment increases on fires south of Big Sky and north of Gardiner Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Planning for uncertainty: U.S. Forest Service prepares for climate change impacts on public lands Posted: Oct. 1, 2021